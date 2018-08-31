GALVESTON
Finishing drives in the second half proved to be the difference Friday night, as the Ball High Tors topped the La Marque Cougars, 34-14, at Kermit Courville Stadium to claim this year’s Clash of the Causeway rivalry game.
“La Marque is a very good football team, and they fought, which we expected them to do,” Ball High head coach Kimble Anders said. “But, we pulled together as a team. And that’s my biggest thing — we have to continue to fight. We’re going to have some up-and-down battles, and you have to learn to fight through it.”
La Marque had its chances in the second half, three times driving inside of Ball High’s 25-yard-line (including one drive inside the 10), but turned the ball over on downs each time. Meanwhile, the Tors added two touchdowns to their 21-14 halftime lead for a comfortable win.
“The guys played hard, but we just have to work on finishing,” La Marque head coach Shone Evans said. “We’ve got to work on, when the chips are down, just playing hard, staying together, not falling apart.”
Two long pass hook-ups between quarterback Martavian Jackson (14-for-21, 277 yards, two TDs) and receiver Jaden Bennett (four receptions, 160 yards, two TDs) were the second-half daggers for Ball High.
A 62-yard screen pass play from Jackson to Bennett gave the Tors a 27-14 lead with 4:44 left in the third quarter, and then Jackson found an open Bennett down field for a 68-yard TD strike at the 5:17 mark of the fourth quarter to further pad their lead.
The two teams went back and forth in the first half, with Ball High meticulously moving the ball down field and La Marque cashing in on big plays.
After each side went three-and-out in their first possessions, the Tors struck first with excellent field position at the 46. An 18-yard catch by Nigel Green (six receptions, 70 yards) and a 12-yard Clarence Dalton (13 carries, 100 yards, one TD) run set up a 1-yard TD plunge by Dalton for the 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
The Cougars responded by tying things up on their next possession. Kobe Gatson (6-for-13, 204 yards, one TD) tossed a long 50-50 ball to Jauron Reid (three receptions, 145 yards, one TD), who was able to rip the ball away from a Ball High defender and end up with a 54-yard completion.
Norvan Saldana (16 carries, 48 yards) kept the drive alive with a 2-yard run on fourth-and-1, and a 5-yard TD run by Perry Preston (15 carries, 121 yards, one TD) completed the drive.
On Ball High’s next possession, a 31-yard completion to Green and runs of 13 and 10 yards by Dalton set up a 2-yard QB keeper TD by Jackson to give the Tors a 14-7 lead 20 seconds into the second quarter.
About midway through the second quarter, Gatson stayed in the pocket long enough against a blitzing Ball High defense to find Reid all alone down field for a 75-yard TD pass connection to knot the score, 14-14.
Again, the Tors responded on their next possession as Dalton gashed the Cougars defense on runs of 26 and 21 yards before Brennen Frank fought his way into the end zone on a 14-yard run for a 21-14 lead.
Both teams now move onto Week 2 road games in Houston. Ball High faces Yates at Barnett Stadium, while La Marque will be at St. Pius X. Both games are set for 7 p.m. kickoffs.
