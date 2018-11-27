GALVESTON
The Ball High Tors utilized their depth, inside presence and swarming team defense at home Tuesday to score a 79-60 win over the Hitchcock Bulldogs.
“When they get after it, we can pick up full court and we have enough people to apply pressure for long periods of time,” Ball High head coach Jerald Temple said. “We just have to learn how to cut down on some of the mistakes.”
The Tors really started to kick into gear in the second quarter, which saw them put together an 11-0 run to take a 26-17 lead midway through the frame. In a display of their depth, five different Tors scored during the run, with the highlight being an and-1 converted by Cameron Parson.
Hitchcock managed to whittle Ball High’s lead down to 32-29 at halftime, and got within one point at two different times during the third quarter.
After a basket by Tra’Vonte Jones at the start of the third quarter made the score 32-31, Ball High responded with seven unanswered points. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Christian Dorsey and Jones helped the Bulldogs get to within 41-40. Leading 49-47, the Tors ended the third quarter on a 10-0 run capped by a buzzer-beater from Parson, and never looked back in closing out the game.
“We’re still learning how to play as a team and gel everyone together,” Temple said. “Slowly, but surely, we can see in spurts what we can do. I’m hoping we can put it together for longer time periods.”
The Bulldogs got out to a good start in the game. A 3-pointer by Dorsey gave Hitchcock its largest lead of the game at 13-7, and the ‘Dawgs ended the opening stanza ahead 15-11. But after that, Ball High was simply too much of a force in the paint.
“They killed us inside,” Hitchcock head coach Chris Jordan said. “When you start a freshman kid, they’re going to go at him some. We gave up a lot of layups. I don’t know how many 3s they hit, but it wasn’t a lot at all. So, inside, we have to play better, and we have to rebound the ball better.”
The Tors out-rebounded Hitchcock, 41-17, and their bench out-scored the Bulldogs’ bench, 31-7. Ball High also did not make any 3-pointers on eight attempts.
Ten different Ball High players had at least two points with Nehemiah Noel (16 points, 10 rebounds), Trevon Turner (16 points, seven rebounds), Parson (13 points), Quinton Cooper (nine points, eight rebounds) and Nigel Green (eight points, five rebounds) leading the way.
Jones had a game-high 27 points for Hitchcock, while Dorsey added 13 points, Dylan Zeigler had nine points, and Reece Kadlececk chipped in five blocked shots and five rebounds.
“Coach Jordan and his team are well coached and played really well, and I told him I’m proud of the work he’s done over there,” Temple said.
Both teams return to action Thursday through Saturday in a pair of tournaments. The Tors will compete in the Carlisle-Kruger Classic tournament hosted by Clear Creek ISD. The Bulldogs enter a tournament hosted by Goose Creek CISD in Baytown.
