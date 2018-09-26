FRIENDSWOOD
What a difference a year makes.
Coming off a 2017 season where the Friendswood Mustangs’ defense was loaded with experience, senior lineman Davis Tinger came into this season as one of just two returning starters on that side of the ball. It was clear his role on the team was going to change.
“This year, since there’s a lot of new kids, I have to step up and be a leader,” Tinger said. “And I’ve also got to make my other seniors who are starting be leaders, too.”
Friendswood head coach Robert Koopmann said that when it comes to Tinger’s leadership style, Tinger’s performance on the field does most of the talking and serves as an example to his younger teammates.
“He’s not a big vocal guy, but his play has led the way for us,” Koopmann said. “The defense on our team is kind of still a work in progress, but he’s one spot we don’t have to worry about.”
In addition to his leadership, Tinger’s versatility makes him a valuable asset for the Mustangs, and — at least for now — he’s really settled into a spot on the interior of Friendswood’s defensive line, Koopmann said.
“We started playing him at defensive end a little bit, but we moved him back inside, and it’s made us a whole lot better,” Koopmann said. “He just handles those gaps, and he’s a three-year starter on a defense that has zero people coming back other than him and (linebacker) Dane Roenne.
“He’s athletic — we’ve even toyed with him at tight end some,” Koopmann added. “So, he’s not just a kid taking up space and not moving. He’s active in there, and he can pressure the quarterback.”
Stopping the run was something Koopmann said the Mustangs defense did particularly well in their most recent game against La Porte, and it’s something Tinger prides himself on in his work on the D-line.
“I think my biggest strength is the run game,” Tinger said. “I’m really good at taking on big guys and shedding blocks to make tackles.”
Coming off an bye week last week, Tinger and the Mustangs face a familiar foe in their opening game in a brand-new district as they take on Texas City at home Friday.
“I’m really excited for this game because we had a bye week last week, so I’m really antsy to get back out on the field,” Tinger said.
District 10-5A-I has been described as one of the deepest and strongest in the state, and one major key to being successful in league play will be having the right mind-set, Tinger said.
“It’s all mental,” Tinger said. “You know all of the good players you’re going against, but if you just play better and faster and you just prepare yourself for them, you’ll be ready for the game.”
Tinger’s goals for the season include holding the line, if not improving, on last season’s average of points scored against Friendswood’s defense, and in the process, he wants to rack up at least 10 sacks himself.
Kickoff for Friday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Henry Winston Stadium.
