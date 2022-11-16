Two local high school tennis coaches will be honored at the annual Texas Tennis Coaches Association convention and clinic being held at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Marble Falls on Dec. 9.
Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker is the recipient of this year’s Holly Ford Sportsmanship Award, while Galveston’s Manuel Moreno Jr., head coach at Pasadena J. Frank Dobie for the last 24 years, will be given the Brandon Clark Courage Award.
Both coaches were nominated by Richmond George Ranch head coach Alyssa Noonan.
“I am very proud to have been considered for the sportsmanship award,” said Parker, the only head/co-head tennis coach the Chargers have known since the school’s opening in 2007. “To be nominated and win this award is very satisfying.”
Noonan, in her nomination for Parker, submitted, “Coach Parker and his team, historically and continually, show superior sportsmanship, both on and off the court. They set an awesome example for other schools and coaches to look up to.”
Clear Springs, last season’s District 24-6A team tennis champions and third-place finishers this fall, advanced to the Region III-6A semifinals for the second straight year before losing to eventual region champion and state runner-up Houston Memorial.
“I think one thing that all coaches can teach regardless of team talent is how to be a good sport,” Parker said. “It is something that has nothing to do with wins and losses but with showing class in all situations.”
Coincidentally, Moreno was the first-ever recipient of the TTCA Sportsmanship Award two years ago, and now he is being presented his fourth of the TTCA’s seven special recognition awards, having also won the initial Carey Caldwell Character Award in 2010 and the Loretta Hrncir Dedication Award in 2019.
Noonan said, “Coach Moreno is always ready to serve in any capacity to promote tennis in the community. He faced some health struggles in the spring 2021 season but overcame them to come out even stronger. It’s great to see him back on the court.”
Moreno underwent surgery in December 2020, then faced life-threatening complications the following month that kept him in intensive care and away from coaching for nearly two months.
“It was coaches like Alyssa Noonan that helped me get through those tough times,” Moreno said, noting Friendswood head coach David Cook and former O’Connell High School teammate and lifelong friend Bobby Kleinecke were also daily supporters in his comeback.
“I am quite humbled and very appreciative of this award,” Moreno added. “It means a great deal to me that fellow coaches care for me and acknowledge my contributions to the sport, especially high school tennis, as much as they do.”
Moreno, now in his 41st year of coaching high school and college tennis, including previous stays at O’Connell, Clear Lake High and Lamar University, was also TTCA’s Class 5A (now 6A) Coach of the Year in 2005.
