Two local high school tennis coaches will be honored at the annual Texas Tennis Coaches Association convention and clinic being held at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Marble Falls on Dec. 9.

Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker is the recipient of this year’s Holly Ford Sportsmanship Award, while Galveston’s Manuel Moreno Jr., head coach at Pasadena J. Frank Dobie for the last 24 years, will be given the Brandon Clark Courage Award.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription