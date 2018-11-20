TEXAS CITY
In what is starting to become a tradition between Dickinson and Texas City when the teams meet up on the Stings’ home court, it was an exciting game with an electric atmosphere, as the Gators came away with a 55-48 win Tuesday afternoon.
“That is Galveston County basketball at its best,” Dickinson head coach Jason Wilson said. “I think it’s good for the basketball community and the fan base around the holidays to be able to get two local schools within the county to play.”
Led by Deuce Guidry, who had a 3-pointer and a 3-point play the old-fashioned way during the run, Dickinson raced out to a 13-0 lead to start things out. With the Gators up, 15-2, midway through the first quarter, Texas City managed to whittle the lead down to 20-16 by the 3:32 mark of the second quarter.
“We knew Texas City, their energy is unbelievable,” Wilson said. “Playing in this place with their fan base, you’ve got heckling fans the entire time and the guys are ready to play, so it was imperative that we had a good start.”
A quick 6-0 run to start the second half saw Dickinson hold its largest lead of the game at 34-20, but again, the Stings answered back. A 3-pointer from Vito Vlahovec and two more from Dayton Booker helped Texas City get within one point at 38-37, but a big 3-pointer from Guidry at the end of the quarter saw the Gators enter the fourth stanza ahead, 41-37.
In the fourth quarter, the Stings would make it a one-possession game at multiple points, but each time was answered by clutch plays from Dickinson’s Tramon Mark, who took over the game in its late stages with 10 points in the final frame. Mark was 6-for-6 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, and had two steals that led to fast-break slam dunks to emphatically squash any momentum the Stings may have been building.
“I think it’s always encouraging to be able to battle a good basketball team down to the very end,” Texas City head coach Chris Mason said. “When you fall behind by that much against good teams, it’s going to take everything going perfectly to come back and beat them. And even though we got really close, we could never hit the perfect 3 or we could never get the perfect steal.”
Mark led all scorers in the game with 24 points and added five rebounds. Guidry had 16 points, and Jabari Miller chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds. Brylon Hart had a game-best 10 rebounds.
Texas City had nine players score at least two points, and the Stings bench outscored Dickinson’s bench, 31-0. Booker led the Stings in scoring with 10 points, while T.J. Fountain and Jacolby Belle each had a team-high six rebounds.
Both teams had a cold afternoon shooting from distance, as Dickinson was just 3-for-20 on 3-pointers, and Texas City shot at a 5-for-24 clip from beyond the arc.
Dickinson is right back in action 12:30 p.m. Wednesday against Spring Woods in the Hoops Giving Classic, hosted by Houston Christian School. Texas City also has a quick turnaround with a game 2 p.m. Wednesday at home against La Porte.
