GALVESTON
The Ball High School Tornadoes played their last district home game Thursday night at what will now be considered the “old” Kermit Courville Stadium against Northside High School in District 9-5A-I action.
In May, island voters approved a $315 million bond package that will include $24.3 million for a new Kermit Courville Stadium.
So, with a bit of nostalgia on the line, the Tors (9-0, 7-0 in district) continued their dominance in the district with a 83-0 win.
“It’s sad that this is the last game at the stadium, but exciting at the same time that something as historic as Courville Stadium has featured some of this state’s biggest talents,” Ball High head football coach Sheldon Bennight said. “With such high emotions leading up to this game, we tried to keep our players focused on the task at hand, which is to win the ball game.”
Ball High had no trouble doing just that as running back Aiven Coleman ran in the Tors first touchdown with 11:28 left in the first quarter to put the Tors up 7-0.
Ashton Sonnier intercepted Northside’s first pass of the game and then the Tors scored quickly after that with a touchdown pass from Seth Williams to wideout Juwaan Woodbury to put the Tors up 14-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, Northside fumbled the ball, and the Tors took over on the 33-yard line of Northside. Coleman ran in another touchdown to put the Tors up 21-0 with 9:42 left in the first quarter.
Northside quarterback Jesus DeLosReyes fumbled the ball once again for the Panthers and put the Tors into scoring position once again. Justis Thomas ran in another Tor touchdown to put them up 28-0.
Northside turned it over again on downs, and Will Cianfrini, who took over on the series at quarterback, ran in a 70-yard touchdown to put the Tors up 35-0.
A running clock began with 3:30 left in the first quarter. Defensive standout Malcolm Simpson sustained an injury for the Tors and was taken out the game. Jonah Williams then ran in another Tor touchdown to put them up 42-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers still couldn’t get on the scoreboard and after a punt, the Tors went up 49-0 with a return by Kairan Thorne.
After another fumble by the Panthers, the Tors scored again with a touchdown pass from Cianfrini to Arentheis Winn to put the Tors up 55-0 after a missed PAT.
In the second half, the Tors continued their scoring prowess as Tim Brown scored a touchdown to put them up 62-0. Tavon Petteway scored to put Tors up 69-0 at the end of the third quarter. Woodbury scored another touchdown to make the score 76-0. To close out the scoring, Jonah Williams returned an interception to put the Tors up 83-0.
Most in attendance were there not only for the Tors, but to be in the stadium one more time.
Janinne Courville, Kermit’s youngest daughter, can remember practicing at the stadium as a track athlete at Ball High School during and after inclement weather and having several pieces of clothing stained from the muddy cinder track, she said fondly.
“I have so many memories where I watched my daddy coach the track teams with legendary coaches Ben Mays and my uncle Larry Courville,” she said. “We left our blood, sweat and tears in that stadium. I’m looking forward to the new and improved stadium.”
After the game, fans and alumni were allowed to stand on the field one last time before the new construction begins.
Among those was assistant coach Eddie Caldwell, who also played football for the Tors after watching former Tor stars play on the field growing up in Galveston.
“It’s bittersweet, but I’m proud that I was able to play at Courville Stadium,” Caldwell said. “I couldn’t wait to play at that stadium. Coaching this new generation of players and seeing them get to experience it too has been a joy and one that I’ll never forget.”
The Tors’ last district game will be away next Friday against Houston Wisdom.
