LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights have major goals in mind for their final stretch of regular season football games, and Thursday night they accomplished a big one.
With a 28-14 win over the Clear Lake Falcons on Thursday night at Challenger Columbia Stadium, the Knights — headed to the postseason for the fourth straight season — clinched District 24-6A’s No. 1 Division II playoff seed.
“I talked to the players before the game about how from now on out, we get to achieve within that game one of our goals for the season, and that’s really special,” said Knights head football coach Zach Head, adding that two more goals — a shared district title and a sweep of Clear Creek ISD opponents — can be achieved when the team closes out the regular season 7 p.m. next Friday, Nov. 4 against Clear Creek at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City.
“They came out and responded, so I’m very proud of our guys.”
Clear Falls (7-2 overall, 4-1 in District 24-6A) blanked the Falcons 14-0 in the second half to clinch the contest.
Both Knights touchdowns in the second half came in the third quarter by way of short runs by David Smith (24 carries, 123 yards, four TDs), each of which were immediately preceded by fourth-and-long conversions.
A 26-yard pass completion from Landon Vessel to Kyle Hoffpauir on fourth-and-18 got Clear Falls down to the 1-yard line, where Smith ran in the TD right after for a 21-14 lead at the 8:02 mark of the third quarter.
Following a three-and-out capped by a sack by Cole Worthington, a 21-yard reception by Max Williams on fourth-and-17 moved the chains to the 2-yard line, and Smith again found pay dirt for the 28-14 final tally with 1:08 remaining in the third quarter.
“Those were big,” Head said of the fourth down conversions. “Landon did a great job of making the right reads. Kyle Hoffpauir had a big catch; Max Williams had a big catch — just a really good job in a critical situation getting us out of a bind.”
Clear Falls marched out to a 14-0 lead to start the game, but the Falcons were sparked by big plays on each side of the ball by explosive athlete Hunter Modden to knot the score at 14-all going into the halftime break.
On the game’s opening possession, the Knights covered 63 yards on nine plays before Smith punched in a 1-yard TD for a 7-0 lead.
The Knights then used some trickery to keep another drive alive, as Williams, who also grabbed an interception in the game, weaved through the Falcons defense on a fake punt for a 59-yard run that moved the ball to the Clear Lake 7, and two plays later, Smith ran in a 3-yard TD for the 14-0 advantage at the 9:44 mark of the second quarter.
“He’s one of the best football players around, and we’re going to use him every way possible,” Head said about Williams. “He’s a special talent, and we’re going to use him in all three phases.”
Clear Lake got good starting field position to start its ensuing possession, and on the fifth play of the drive, Modden beat the defense and hauled in a long pass from Devin Lippold for a 40-yard TD reception to cut its deficit in half.
The Knights offense seemed to be putting together another methodical scoring drive until Modden intercepted a pass near the goal line and returned it 78 yards to the Clear Falls 20-yard line. Then on fourth-and-7, Lippold zipped a pass to Rodney Searles for a 17-yard TD to tie it up 14-14 with 37 seconds left in the first half.
The final stats weren’t as close as the final score, however, as Clear Falls’ offense out-gained Clear Lake in total yards, 430-132, and had triple the first downs, 21-7. The Knights’ run defense was particularly daunting throughout the contest, limiting the Falcons to 15 rushing yards on 15 carries.
