LEAGUE CITY
All three League City schools made it to Saturday’s championship bracket at the BSN Sports CCISD Varsity Volleyball Tournament, but none of the co-hosts could claim the crown.
Clear Falls had the furthest run of the three, reaching the semifinal round with a first-round win over Conroe Oak Ridge and a quarterfinal win over Clear Creek. But, the Knights were then eliminated by eventual tournament champion Fort Bend Ridge Point.
Clear Creek picked up a first-round win over Pearland before being knocked out by Clear Falls, and Clear Springs fell in the first round against Clear Brook.
Ridge Point defeated Pearland Dawson in the championship match.
Locals named to the all-tournament team were Erin Kearney and Mia Johnson from Clear Falls, and Allie Garland from Clear Creek.
Up next, Clear Falls travels to Katy Cinco Ranch for a 5:30 p.m. match Wednesday, Clear Creek hosts Santa Fe at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Clear Springs travels to Katy Taylor at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.