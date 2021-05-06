Dickinson Gator pitcher Layden Roque, 13, reacts after getting a strike out against Strake Jesuit with the bases loaded in the second inning Thursday, May 6, 2021, in a high school playoff game at Strake Jesuit in Houston.
Strake Jesuit pitcher Garrett Stratton, 16, and catcher James Vaquero, 15, celebrate the win against the Dickinson Gators on Thursday, May 6, 2021 in a high school playoff game at Strake Jesuit in Houston.
Dickinson Gator Miguel Ortiz, 9, is called out against Strake Jesuit first baseman Ryan Montgomery, 32, in the fifth inning Thursday, May 6, 2021, in a high school playoff game at Strake Jesuit in Houston.
Strake Jesuit first baseman Ryan Montgomery, 32, tags out Dickinson Gator Nick Orrill, 7, at first base while trying to lead off Thursday, May 6, 2021, in a high school playoff game at Strake Jesuit in Houston.
Dickinson Gator Daniel Bell, 10, reacts after striking out against Strake Jesuit in the fourth inning Thursday, May 6, 2021, in a high school playoff game at Strake Jesuit in Houston.
Strake Jesuit pitcher Garrett Stratton, 16, pitches against the Dickinson Gators in the first inning Thursday, May 6, 2021, in a high school playoff game at Strake Jesuit in Houston.
Dickinson Gator pitcher Thomas Guerra, 8, pitches against Strake Jesuit in the second inning Thursday, May 6, 2021, in a high school playoff game at Strake Jesuit in Houston.
Dickinson Gator JT Davis, 11, talks with head coach Bo Davis while batting against Strake Jesuit in the fourth inning Thursday, May 6, 2021, in a high school playoff game at Strake Jesuit in Houston.
Dickinson Gator Lino Nunez, 5, hits a single against Strake Jesuit in the fourth inning Thursday, May 6, 2021, in a high school playoff game at Strake Jesuit in Houston.
Fans watch Strake Jesuit pitch against the Dickinson Gators in the fourth inning Thursday, May 6, 2021, in a high school playoff game at Strake Jesuit in Houston.
Behind a complete-game one-hit shutout from ace Garrett Stratton, the Strake Jesuit Crusaders claimed a 3-0 win over the Dickinson Gators in Game 1 of the teams’ best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff series Thursday night at Strake Jesuit’s Markle Steel Field.
