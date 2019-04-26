PEARLAND
The Clear Creek softball team got a strong pitching effort and some key hits to open its playoff run.
The Wildcats held the Richmond George Ranch Longhorns to only two hits and a walk in a 5-0 win in a Region III-6A bi-district playoff game Friday night at Shadow Creek High School.
Clear Creek will advance to face No. 9 Deer Park in the area round next week. The Deer swept past Atascocita in their bi-district series on Friday.
Junior pitcher Meagan Lee struck out nine batters in her seven innings of work and kept George Ranch from putting anything together offensively.
The lone threat the Longhorns had was in the fifth inning, when freshman outfielder Kennedy Marlow reached on an error and junior outfielder Izzy Little singled with one out. But, Lee struck out the next two batters to get out of the jam.
The Wildcats got on the board first in the third inning as sophomore outfielder Ava Edwards doubled to left field, scoring sophomore third baseman Kelsey Bunch. Two batters later, junior outfielder Aliyah Aceves singled to center that allowed Edwards and junior shortstop Pam Richardson to score, putting Clear Creek up 3-0.
Richardson also scored a run in the fifth inning, coming home off of another RBI hit by Aceves off of senior Longhorn pitcher Nevada Dolnik.
Another Wildcat run came in the seventh inning as senior outfielder Bella Jace Moreno singled home sophomore catcher Isabel Lopez.
Dolnik gave up nine hits and struck out two batters in her seven innings of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.