HITCHCOCK
To say the Hitchcock Bulldogs were fired up to open District 24-3A play would be an understatement.
The Bulldogs were relentless from the outset of the game, shutting out East Bernard in the first quarter of what turned into a 71-27 rout of the Brahmas on Monday night at Hitchcock High School.
“We came out with intensity in this game,” Hitchcock head boys basketball coach Chris Jordan said. “We knew it was the district opener, which obviously isn’t the same as a preseason game because if you lose in district, that hurts you when it comes to playoff implications. We have goals we want to hit, and defensively, especially in the first half, we did a great job.”
Hitchcock’s defense forced East Bernard into 14 first-quarter turnovers and used its abundance of offensive options — led by six points apiece from Damien McDaniel and Elijah Sherwood — to build a stunning 20-0 lead through one quarter of play.
The Bulldogs eventually led 25-0 on a lay-in from Taron Elam off an assist from Trevor Gregory before East Bernard managed to score its first points of the game, which came on a drive to the bucket by Maddox Crist at the 6:45 mark of the second quarter.
Even when mixing in players off their bench early and often, there was no slowing down the running Bulldogs, as they took a 35-10 lead into halftime, and then ballooned their lead to 56-14 by the end of the third quarter, which Hitchcock capped with a 3-pointer from McDaniel and two straight 3-balls from Bryce Dorsey.
In what can only be described as a testament to Hitchcock’s dominance on defense, East Bernard finished with more turnovers (37) than points (27) in the game.
Ten different Bulldogs players scored, led by 13 points from McDaniel and 12 points from Lloyd Jones III. Hitchcock got 27 of its points off the bench, headed up by 10 points from Elam and eight points and six rebounds from Sherwood.
“We want to try to get everybody in, but we’re not going to put someone in just because we’re up a certain amount of points,” Jordan said. “If you’re not practicing right or doing what you’re supposed to do, you’re not going to get in the game — I don’t care if we’re up 50.
“When people get in, we’re expecting them to execute, and we’re still trying to figure out some groups and lineups that work best, so that we get further along into the playoffs, we can get nine guys into our bench and still be OK,” Jordan added.
The Brahmas were led by Ty Domel, who finished with eight points and eight rebounds.
Hitchcock has a non-district matchup next on its plate, as the Bulldogs host O’Connell at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
