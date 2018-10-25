KATY
Just when it looked like the Friendswood Mustangs were digging themselves out of a big hole, that hole got even bigger.
Friendswood overcame an early 3-0 deficit with four straight doubles wins, only to be outmatched in the singles, 7-3, falling to Georgetown in the Region III-5A Team Tennis Championships semifinals at Cinco Ranch High School on Thursday, 10-7.
The loss ended the Mustangs’ banner season at 17-4, while Georgetown moves on to play College Station A&M Consolidated — a 10-3 semifinal winner over Alvin Shadow Creek — today at 9 a.m. at Cinco Ranch for the regional title.
“Looking back, we normally do extremely well against opponents when we win the doubles advantage,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said afterward. “But for some reason today, we had a lot of nerves throughout our lineup.”
Georgetown, ranked 10th in Class 5A and No. 2 in the region, had plenty to do with those nerves, boasting a strong girls team that won the No. 2 through 5 singles matches to help pull away to victory.
“Georgetown is a solid team, and their girls play outstanding tennis,” Cook said. “We really had our hands full today.
“We had our chances to get through this but didn’t do a good enough job executing what we needed to do to win.”
In the doubles, Georgetown won the No. 2 and 3 girls, as well as the mixed, then the Mustangs, ranked 14th in the state and No. 3 in the region, retaliated with a sweep on the boys’ side of the net.
Race Haas and Noah Smistad prevailed at No. 1, beating Zach Simon and Ethan Walters, 6-2, 7-5, and teammates Andrew Litzinger and Kiertan Patel followed with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 victory at No. 2.
Soon after, Aiden Anderson and Josh Grewal were 6-4, 7-6 (7-0) winners at No. 3 to even the score at three wins apiece.
But it was Friendswood’s No. 1 girls doubles team of Maura Mitchell and Quinn Radtke that gave the Mustangs momentum going into the singles with a dramatic 7-5, 7-5 win over Jessica and Rachel Strait.
Mitchell and Radtke trailed the first set 5-2 before rambling off five straight games, then shrugged off a comeback attempt by the Straits in the second set, winning long rallies on key points down the stretch.
“That was huge,” Cook said of Mitchell and Radtke’s win. “They gutted out a tough fight.”
Haas extended Friendswood’s lead to 5-3 with a 6-1, 6-1 romp past Stephen Sieckmann at the No. 1 boys singles.
“Then the wheels started to fall off for us,” Cook said.
Georgetown won the next four singles matches for a 7-5 lead before Radtke pulled the Mustangs to within one with a 6-0, 6-2 verdict against Jessica Strait in the No. 1 girls.
Grewal then delivered a 6-1, 6-3 effort past Adrien Yeargan in the No. 4 boys to tie the match again, this time at 7-7.
However, that was as close as Friendswood would get, Georgetown answering with singles wins at No. 2 girls and No. 3 boys before Rachel Strait won the decisive 10th match at No. 5 girls.
“This season was in some ways an excellent season as we surpassed some of our goals and played very well in securing a 17-4 record overall,” Cook said. “We beat teams we hadn’t beaten in a few years, and we beat teams this year by scores that were better than we expected.
“In some other ways, though, this season will feel like ‘one that got away,’ in that I really felt good about our chances to advance past the regional round.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.