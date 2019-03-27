FRIENDSWOOD
Even in a program with a rich history of success, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs soccer team has had a regular season this year that stands out among their best.
“You just have to have all the right pieces, and I think all the right pieces fell into place this year,” Friendswood head girls soccer coach Laura Peter said. “Some years, you’re really strong on the attack and not very strong on defense, or you’re weak in-goal. All the pieces fell together this year, where we have a very solid starting 11, and we’ve got a pretty deep bench.”
In compiling a 22-2-1 overall record (14-0 in District 22-5A), the numbers the Lady Mustangs have put up are down-right eye-popping. In 14 district games, Friendswood scored 84 goals while conceding none on defense.
“This year was pretty awesome,” senior defender Yosi Bouslog said. “We tried keeping that (district shutout) up. We were just like, ‘let’s keep it up until the end and not get scored on,’ and we did it. We worked hard and kept it going.”
Peter said it’s actually not the first time that she had a Lady Mustangs team shut out an entire district, but said it’s been many years since that has happened. Friendswood’s offense, Peter said, also has been unusually impressive.
On top of that, the Lady Mustangs’ dominant season comes after their head coach had to battle breast cancer in the fall.
“They’re a special group,” Peter said. “They work hard, they have great attitudes. And, I told them from Day 1 that I didn’t want my illness to affect our chances this season. I was out a lot in the fall, and the seniors stepped up and helped my assistant coach.”
Sparking Friendswood’s offensive attack all season has been four-year starting forward Olivia Rhodes, who has compiled a staggering 40 goals and 33 assists in the Lady Mustangs’ 25 total matches.
“I’ve gotten some pretty easy tap-ins from my teammates, so just the passing ability of our team and the ability to connect well has really opened up a lot of shots for me to put in the goal,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes’ 33 assists are already a program single-season record, and if the Lady Mustangs are able to make a deep run in the playoffs, the single-season program record of 46 goals scored, set in 1996, could be within Rhodes’ grasp, as well.
“I think we click so well because we’re all really close, we have good team chemistry, and everybody is really unselfish with the ball — we’re all willing to give it up if we don’t have as good of a shot as somebody else,” Rhodes said. “So, it’s really easy to get everybody on the scoresheet when you’re really unselfish with the ball.”
Now, the Lady Mustangs will look to add a memorable postseason run to their highly impressive regular season. That run starts with a Region III-5A bi-district playoff match against Port Arthur Memorial, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Channelview High School.
“We definitely want to try to get to state and keep it going as long as possible,” Bouslog said.
