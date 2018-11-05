PASADENA
Clear Falls struggled to find a rhythm against a tough Pearland Dawson team that was mostly clicking on all cylinders, as the Lady Eagles swept the Knights in their Region III-6A quarterfinal match by the scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-16 on Monday evening at Phillips Field House.
“We had some mistakes that I wasn’t happy with, and I felt like we weren’t as aggressive as we have been or we could’ve been,” Clear Falls head coach Lyndsay Hodges said. “Anytime you hesitate, you start letting things happen to you and you lose control of it. … I felt like we never really got in sync.”
Dawson shrugged off a sluggish start in the first set and put together a late run to take a 1-0 match lead.
Clear Falls led in the opening frame by as much as 14-10, but three kills from Lady Eagles star Kynnedi Johnson helped stir things up and suddenly, the set was knotted at 15-15. With the Knights leading 18-17, the Lady Eagles used a balanced attack to put together a 7-1 run to seize control of the set.
Dawson put Clear Falls in a 1-5 hole to start the second set, but an 8-2 run led by four kills from Rachel Brown restored some life to the Knights. Tied at 16-16, a quick 4-0 scoring burst by Dawson — which featured a kill from Aliyah McDonald, an ace from Johnson and two Clear Falls errors — provided ample cushion to close out the set and take a 2-0 lead in the match.
The third set was all Dawson, as the Lady Eagles raced out to a 4-0 lead and never trailed in the final stanza. Johnson provided an emphatic exclamation point on the match's final point with a kill that deflected so forcefully off of Clear Falls’ dig attempt that it knocked a panel out of the gym’s fairly high ceiling.
“They’re a great team,” Hodges said. “They’re a great hitting team, they’re just a big team. We had a plan of how to figure things out and how to work through things, and I think we did a good job of adjusting, but we never stuck with it. I felt like we would let the big hits kind of resound and take over.”
In the last match of the year for the District 24-6A runners-up, Clear Falls was led by Mia Johnson (eight kills, two aces), Katy Giusti (eight kills), Erin Kearney (23 digs), Cassie Srb (12 assists), Savanna Schaff (11 assists) and Anita Parrott (two blocks).
The Knights graduate five seniors from this season’s roster: Giusti, Kearney, Parrott, Schaff and Srb.
“I’m really proud of this team,” Hodges said. “They really made something out of a small group of sophomores and seniors to start, and it’s been a fun year.”
