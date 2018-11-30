Clear Creek held off scrappy Texas City, 51-48, to advance to the gold bracket semifinals of the Clear Creek ISD Carlisle-Krueger basketball tournament on Friday at Clear Lake.
Both teams played solid defense in the contest, which was not decided until the game’s final possession.
Texas City sophomore Caden McKenzie capped off a 13-point fourth quarter by sinking a long 3-point shot that cut Clear Creek’s lead to 49-48 with 10.3 seconds remaining.
The Wildcats responded with two free throws from Seth Jones, leaving the Stingarees 8.7 seconds to come up with the tying 3-pointer.
Texas City got the ball into the forecourt but was unable to get off a shot.
“We did a play where we try to decoy for the shooter,” Stings coach Chris Mason said. “We didn’t set a good enough screen to get him open. A good defensive team that is up by three is not going to allow you to get a three-pointer.”
Defense was the story of the game as both teams refused to give up easy baskets.
Back to back 3-point baskets by Jones opened a 10-1 run that staked Clear Creek to a 40-30 lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
Texas City worked its way back with the hot shooting of McKenzie, who had a trio of three-point baskets in the final eight minutes and four in the second half.
“(McKenzie) shot the heck out of the ball late,” Clear Creek coach Wes Bryan said. “We had a couple of guys who hit some free throws late.”
While McKenzie had all of his 16 points in the second half, the Wildcat trio of Jones, Tieras Barron and Calen Anderson spread out their efforts to combine for 41 points.
The Wildcats remained patient in the face of intense Stingarees defensive pressure and used good passing to create shots.
“We were a little more patient than we have been,” Bryan said. “I was proud of our effort. If we had a couple of more finishes around the rim, that would have been nice.”
Those extra attempts were a cause of concern for the Stings defense.
“In a game like this, every possession is crucial,” Mason said. “I thought we had four or five defensive lapses. We probably gave them an extra 10 points when we didn’t cover.”
Clear Creek held a lead throughout the fourth quarter and were up by six with 28 seconds remaining.
That did not discourage Texas City, which kept working on defense and got five quick points from McKenzie to pull within one.
“We practice every day to play until the whistle and play until the horn,” Mason said. “We weren’t going to quit. With a team like we have, we have to fight. We didn’t do anything we weren’t supposed to do and finally got back into the game.”
OTHER GALVESTON COUNTY SCORES
(Silver bracket) Clear Falls 66, Aldine Nimitz 63 (OT)
(Bronze bracket) Ball High 50, Lake Creek 32
(Bronze bracket) Clear Springs 51, Houston Sterling 45
