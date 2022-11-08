Whether they were behind one point, two or an astonishing eight, the Fulshear Lady Chargers had a big answer for every bit of adversity the Friendswood Lady Mustangs tried to throw their way, and came away with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-22 straight-sets win in Tuesday night’s Region III-5A quarterfinal playoff volleyball match at Delmar Fieldhouse.
“We just played extremely timid and didn’t play to win; we wanted them to make mistakes,” Friendswood head volleyball coach Sarah Paulk said. “They played to win, and we did not.”
Facing the same team that knocked them out at the same stage of the playoffs last year, the Lady Mustangs took a 5-4 lead in the first set on three consecutive Fulshear errors, but things came completely unraveled after that as the Lady Chargers embarked on an epic 15-2 run to take total command of the opening frame.
Behind the steady serving of Alexys James, who had two aces during the run, standout hitter Bailey Warren led the Fulshear onslaught with seven kills.
In a more tightly contested second set, a Nadi’Ya Shelby kill gave Friendswood a 15-13 lead, but Fulshear once again flipped the script with a big run — this time reeling off eight unanswered points for a rock-solid 21-15 advantage.
Arielis Ponce served during the key run, which began with a kill from Yosola Adeleke, was extended by four consecutive Friendswood errors, and ended with two kills from Victoria Powell and another from Warren. Warren also had a kill for set point to put the Lady Chargers up 2-0 in the match.
The Lady Mustangs came out on fire in the third set looking to avoid the sweep and end of their season. Friendswood jumped out to a 5-0 lead led by a kill and a block from Isabella Thompson and an ace from Caroline Adams. Then, two kills and a block from Shelby helped extend the Lady Mustangs’ lead to 11-3.
But, the Lady Chargers began to chip away at their deficit, and then, trailing 13-7, delivered a big haymaker with a 7-0 run to take the lead. Warren and Olivia Drayden had a couple of nice blocks during the run, but the real catalyst was four Friendswood errors.
A Lady Mustangs error knotted the score back up at 14-all, but Fulshear scored five more unanswered points to take control of the contest. The Lady Mustangs managed to scratch their way back to a 22-22 tie, but the match came to an end on three straight Friendswood errors.
“Any time they pushed back, we just fell,” Paulk said. “We didn’t respond at all to the mental aspect.”
Top performers for the Lady Mustangs in Tuesday’s match were Shelby (10 kills), Cierra Pesak (32 digs), Adams (13 assists) and Meghan Donoughue (11 assists).
Fulshear advances to the Region III-5A tournament in Katy, where a semifinal date with Montgomery Lake Creek awaits Friday.
Friendswood graduates five seniors, including regular contributors Kaitlyn Gotsch, Rylee Lansing and Pesak — a multi-year, multi-position standout on varsity who Paulk praised as a fiery competitor who’ll be greatly missed. Also suiting up for the final time for the Lady Mustangs were seniors Haigen Holt and Mackenzie Moyer.
As far as the players coming back to the team next year, the talent is undeniable, but building mental toughness in the offseason will be a major key to future success, Paulk said.
