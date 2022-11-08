HOUSTON

Whether they were behind one point, two or an astonishing eight, the Fulshear Lady Chargers had a big answer for every bit of adversity the Friendswood Lady Mustangs tried to throw their way, and came away with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-22 straight-sets win in Tuesday night’s Region III-5A quarterfinal playoff volleyball match at Delmar Fieldhouse.

