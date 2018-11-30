GIDDINGS
Devon Ahrens’ scored five rushing touchdowns and had 137 yards on 27 carries to lead the Boerne Geneva Eagles to a 49-19 win over the Bay Area Christian Bronco’s in Friday night’s TAPPS Division III semifinal game at Buffalo Stadium.
“It was a very physical game,” Broncos head coach Les Rainey said. “We were toe-to-toe with them for a better part of the game, but they just did a good job. They’re big, they’re physical, and they’re the best team in the state in our classification. I’m proud of our guys and how they matched them for the most part. We just ran out of gas, and they’re really well coached, and they’re big and fast.”
After falling behind 7-0, the Broncos rallied to take a 13-7 lead, but the Eagles scored 28 unanswered points to take control of the game.
A Christian McDonough interception halted Geneva’s opening march down field, but on the Eagles’ next drive, a 22-yard pass from Ethan Houser to Jackson Young helped set up a 1-yard burst into the end zone by Ahrens.
Bay Area Christian responded on just its second play of its ensuing drive on an 80-yard sprint to pay dirt by DeCapprio Selexman to tie things up, 7-7, midway through the first quarter.
The Broncos’ defense then forced a short Geneva punt, and the offense put together a six-play, 48-yard scoring drive, capped by a 20-yard McDonough touchdown run off a slick play call. A missed extra-point kick left the score 13-7 with 44 seconds left in the first quarter.
Shortly after that, though, the Broncos’ big playmaker on both sides of the ball, McDonough, was sidelined from the game with an apparent leg injury after a first-down reception.
“He’s been our go-to guy all year long,” Rainey said. “He’s the quarterback of our defense at safety. He really stretches defenses when he’s on offense.”
The second quarter was all Geneva, as the Eagles scored touchdowns on a 4-yard Ahrens run, a 16-yard Houser QB keeper and a 2-yard Ahrens run right before the end of the first half (set up by a 35-yard pass from Houser to Matthew Schroder) to take a 28-13 lead into the break.
Geneva started the second half with a big three-and-out stop on defense, and then on offense marched down field on 12 plays, capped by a 1-yard Ahrens rushing touchdown for a 35-13 lead midway through the third quarter.
Bay Area Christian got back on the scoreboard on a 6-yard TD pass from Jackson Collins to Kaden Hunt, but any bit of momentum was immediately snuffed out when a two-point conversion try was intercepted by Houser, who housed it 99 yards to give Geneva the two points and a 37-19 lead with 6 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
A 4-yard TD run by Ahrens gave the Eagles a 44-19 lead at the 9:42 mark of the fourth quarter, and a 21-yard field goal from Matthew Schroder late in the fourth quarter accounted for the final tally.
Bay Area Christian’s season ends with a 9-4 record and in the state semifinals just three seasons removed from a winless season.
“It’s a tribute to these seniors, the way they bought into this system our coaching staff has brought in,” Rainey said. “They could’ve left, they could’ve not played. They bought into it, and they’ve set a foundation for special things for years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.