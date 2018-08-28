GALVESTON
Playing in front of a loud, animated and completely packed home fan section, the Ball High Lady Tors made short work of the Stafford Lady Spartans with a 25-17, 25-10, 25-11 sweep Tuesday.
“The girls have done a really good job of promoting their games because one thing they said that always pumps them up is having a good home crowd,” Ball High head coach Michelle Profitt said. “So, they’ve done a really good job — especially with social media — of pushing people to come to the games. It was awesome to see this kind of turnout tonight.”
The student fans even donned costumes and props with some dressed as referees, others as sportscasters and at least one as Left Shark — the infamous awkward dancer from singer Katy Perry’s Super Bowl XLIX halftime show. At the end of the match, the fans broke out actual brooms to celebrate the sweep.
“We have such a great student body,” Profitt said. “I had in all of my classes kids asking me what time the game started. The girls have done a fantastic job of getting the word out and really pumping up the school spirit, which we haven’t seen in a while on this level. So, I definitely owe a big thanks to our student body for coming out in numbers tonight and helping out.”
The Lady Tors’ superior serving game was the story of the match, as they recorded 16 aces — led by five from senior middle blocker Tori Mallard and three apiece from junior outside hitter Logan Kelly and freshman libero Sara Gabriel (a recent move-in from Trinity).
“We’ve been working specifically on doing really focused drills and doing the same things over and over because all the body mechanics have to be routine,” Profitt said. “So, we’ve been focusing on the fundamentals and reducing the number of errors.”
Ball High sputtered to start the match, falling behind 1-5 in the first set, but went on a 6-1 run to take over the lead. Down 7-8, the Lady Tors scored seven unanswered points — which included back-to-back aces from senior setter Jaelyn Williams — to take control of the set.
The second and third sets were all Ball High. The Lady Tors raced out to an 11-2 lead in the second frame in a run that featured two of Kelly’s aces.
It was more of the same in the third set, as Ball High built a 13-3 lead helped by three of Mallard’s aces.
“In the first game, we gave them 13 of their 17 points — we either had passing errors or hitting errors or serving errors,” Profitt said. “I think we just got ahead of ourselves in the beginning, but they seemed to level out really well.”
Mallard also led Ball High in kills with six, while senior right-side hitter Lexie LaForte was right behind with five kills. Junior setter Caroline Baze led the passing game with 11 assists, followed by Williams with eight assists. Shoring up the defense was Kelly with eight digs.
The match also was a homecoming for Stafford head coach Ivana Ellas, a 2007 Ball High alum in her second season heading up the Lady Spartans program.
“It’s been awhile since I’ve been in the actual gym,” Ellas said. “It was exciting, and my mom got to come see me coach. Our other games are too far sometimes for her to travel to make it. So, that was a plus.”
The Lady Tors won’t return to action until 7 p.m. next Tuesday at West Columbia — their final non-district match before their District 22-5A opener 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at home against Santa Fe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.