MISSOURI CITY
Friendswood was unable to overcome a poor offensive performance in a 14-9 loss to Fort Bend Hightower on Thursday at Hall Stadium.
The Mustangs’ third consecutive district loss severely damaged their playoff chances, dropping them to 2-3 in District 10-5A-I with just two games left.
Failure to convert crucial plays left Friendswood with just three field goals out of 12 offensive possessions.
Seven forced punts and a back-breaking turnover allowed Hightower to improve its district record to 3-2 despite multiple setbacks of its own.
Misfires at the end of both halves told the story of a frustrating night for the Mustangs.
Forced to punt the ball away with 3:49 remaining, Friendswood’s defense forced a punt less than a minute later.
Hightower gave a big assist with a short punt, setting the Mustang offense up well into Hurricane territory with 3:12 left to play.
Quarterback Luke Grden opened the drive with a 24-yard pass to Noah Palitz, moving the ball to the 9.
Seeking the game-winning touchdown, the Mustangs instead took several steps backwards.
Two plays for lost yardage and a pair of incomplete passes gave the ball back to the Hurricanes with just over a minute to play.
Equally painful was an offensive sequence in the final minutes of the second quarter.
Friendswood moved the ball from its own 38 to the Hightower 3 before once again hitting the skids.
Hightower gifted Friendswood with a pass interference penalty on a third down incompletion, giving the Mustangs a first down at the 2.
Grden was unable to take advantage, with Amandi Thomas stepping in front of his next pass attempt.
Thomas returned the interception 98 yards for a Hurricane touchdown, only to see it wiped out by a penalty.
A stern effort by its defense kept Friendswood within striking distance.
Consecutive scoring drives in the second quarter supplied Hightower with its only points of the night.
Quarterback Brandon Smith finished off both with touchdown runs of 3 and 21 yards.
The Hurricanes were stymied for most of the contest, punting six times and losing a pair of turnovers.
Mike Hermes blocked a short Hightower field goal attempt in the second period in addition to several tackles for loss on the night.
The Hurricanes missed another field goal with 5:06 left to play.
Smith accounted for the majority of Hightower’s offense by rushing for 117 yards and passing for 60 more.
Luke Revere was again the workhorse in the Friendswood backfield, rushing for 125 yards on 22 carries.
Grden endured considerable difficulty connecting with receivers, managing just 10 completions in 27 pass attempts for 113 yards.
Ryan Tostado recovered a fumble for the Mustangs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.