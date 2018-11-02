Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball area round playoff matches
Clear Falls 3 Deer Park 2
PASADENA
The Clear Falls Knights rallied back from a 1-2 deficit in their area round playoff match against a tough Deer Park squad to log a 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 15-8 win Friday night at Phillips Field House.
Clear Falls advances to the Region III-6A quarterfinals where the team will face Pearland Dawson (which swept Kingwood on Thursday) at 6 p.m. Monday back at Phillips Field House in Pasadena.
Keeping the Knights’ attack clicking were Katy Giusti with 15 kills, Mia Johnson with 12 kills and Cassie Srb with 26 assists. Leading the defense were Erin Kearney with 28 digs, Johnson with 21 digs, Rachel Brown and Anita Parrott with six blocks each, and Blakely Montgomery with five blocks.
Clear Springs 3 Pasadena Memorial 0
DEER PARK
The Clear Springs Chargers made short work of Pasadena Memorial in Friday night’s area round playoff match at Deer Park High School with a 25-20, 25-11, 25-22 sweep.
Clear Springs advances to the Region III-6A quarterfinals for a third-round playoff match against Richmond George Ranch (which won a five-set thriller against Humble Summer Creek on Friday) at a time, date and location to be determined.
Setter Massiel Coronado had a night to remember, leading the Chargers in assists with 27, digs with 10 and aces with three. Shyia Richardson and Kenadee Poye led Clear Springs’ offense with 15 kills and 11 kills, respectively. On defense, Hannah Crawford added nine digs, and Erin Rogers had three blocks.
— James LaCombe
