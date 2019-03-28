PEARLAND
With just a day’s notice on a change of their Region III-6A bi-district playoff opponent, the Clear Springs Chargers boys soccer team performed well, but it was the Alief Taylor Lions who emerged with a 1-0 win Thursday night at The Rig.
The Lions broke onto the scoreboard in the 48th minute when forward Carlos Arbolelda received a well placed through ball, sped past the defense and put the ball away into the low left corner of goal for the 1-0 lead.
“That put pressure on us, so we started getting on our heels, and that’s just not the way you play,” Clear Springs head coach Kenny Webb said.
For the Chargers, unfortunately, a late-season scoring slump continued into the playoffs as they were unable to put together a goal of their own to help out a defense that was the top-ranked unit in District 24-6A.
“We’ve struggled to score in the last three to four games,” Webb said. “We started out really well in district, and that got us to where we are. We just haven’t been able to score, and I think it’s our lack of feeling like we can shoot and score immediately, it seems like we make that extra touch.”
Clear Springs was originally scheduled to face Houston Strake Jesuit on Friday evening at Strake Jesuit, but after it was discovered Wednesday that District 24-6A runner-up Clear Falls had an ineligible player and were forced to forfeit its playoff spot, the Chargers were moved up to Clear Falls’ spot to face the District 23-6A third-place finisher Taylor.
While the more physical Strake Jesuit and the more speedy Taylor teams presented different styles of play, Webb felt his team was not too affected by the late switch.
“They’re both good teams,” Webb said. “They’re a little faster, Strake is a little more physical. And, sometimes we don’t play well against physical teams, and sometimes we don’t play well against speed.
While both teams kept their tempo up and continuously pressed forward, each side’s defensive back line were stout and organized, and limited their opponents’ opportunities.
In the fourth minute, Chargers junior forward Anthony Kamenica had a decent look at a header off of a corner kick, but saw the shot sail just wide left.
Taylor had a one-on-one chance in the 11th minute, but senior goalkeeper Kaden Williams, who Webb called the team's MVP this season, made a fantastic stop to keep the match scoreless.
In the 30th minute, Clear Springs junior midfielder Alex Ventura rocketed a shot on goal that deflected off the keeper, but the Taylor defense was able to clear away the threat.
About 4 minutes after his goal, Arbolelda nearly repeated the feat with another well executed play off of a through ball, but his shot went just to the outside of the bottom left post.
Taylor took a shot at goal on a free kick in the 60th minute, but it was easily corralled by Williams. About a minute later, the Lions attempted a shot from just outside the penalty box that was a little bit high of the right upper 90.
In the 63rd minute, Clear Springs momentarily looked like it would be awarded a penalty kick for a foul in the box, but after a discussion with one of the line judges, the referee instead gave the Chargers a free kick from right on the edge of the penalty area. The ensuing shot attempt was just wide of the right post.
Taylor attempted to put the match on ice with a hard shot on goal with less than a minute to play, but again Williams was there to stop it.
