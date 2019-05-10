AUSTIN
Friendswood sophomore Daniel Armstrong had a solid start and a decent finish, but a rough mid-stretch cost the speedster and left him seventh in the University Interscholastic League boys Class 5A 400-meter race at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Lancaster junior Dillon Bedell won the event in 48.14, while Magnolia High sprinter Darren Battle was a full two strides back at 48.81. Armstrong's time of 49.83 was the fastest time for a sophomore in the past six years of the state meet. Armstrong missed a third place medal by 83/100ths of one second.
Mike Hermes of Friendswood was sixth in the Class 5A boys high jump, clearing 6 feet, 4 inches but missing three tries at 6 feet, 6 inches. Caleb Wilborn of Lubbock Coronado won the event with a clearance of 6 feet, 9 inches. Wilborn actually tied for height with second place Theron Cobb of Whitehouse but won on misses.
A intermittent strong cross wind delayed several jumps and Hermes' second miss at 6 feet, 6 inches appeared to have been blown off the stands after Hermes lightly brushed the bar on his way down.
Local athletes involved in Day 2 of the state meet on Saturday are: Olivia Lueking (Clear Creek); the Clear Falls girls 4x400-meter relay team, plus Kennedy Wade and Chermariea Hardy; Kirk Collins and Lionell Frederick (Clear Springs); Koi Johnson and Destiny Smith (Dickinson); and Jackeria Woodkins (La Marque).
