MISSOURI CITY
It wasn’t pretty — and at the start, it was downright ugly — for the Friendswood Lady Mustangs volleyball squad, but a second-round playoff sweep is still sweet no matter how it happens.
Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 9:50 pm
MISSOURI CITY
It wasn’t pretty — and at the start, it was downright ugly — for the Friendswood Lady Mustangs volleyball squad, but a second-round playoff sweep is still sweet no matter how it happens.
The Lady Mustangs were able to overcome a slew of early errors for a straight-sets win — 25-19, 25-9, 25-18 — over the Fort Bend Kempner Lady Cougars in their Region III-5A area round playoff match Friday night at Hopson Fieldhouse.
“Every time we play here, our first set is rough; I don’t know why,” Friendswood head volleyball coach Sarah Paulk said. “I just told them to make it simple and play simple volleyball, and not to try to do anything too fancy. We made so many errors, but then we stopped making them.”
Friendswood sprinted to a quick 5-0 lead in the first set, but snake-bit by errors, would eventually fall behind 11-9. A 6-1 run led by a pair of kills from Isabella Thompson put the Lady Mustangs back in control, but their errors prevented them from blowing the set wide open.
In all, Friendswood had 13 errors in the first set, but Kempner wasn’t much better with 11 miscues of its own.
The second set was a completely different story, however, as the Lady Mustangs cut their errors down by more than half while the Lady Cougars weren’t able reduce their mistakes, which helped Friendswood cruise to a 2-0 set lead in the match.
The Lady Mustangs built a commanding 13-3 lead — highlighted by a kills from Rylee Lansing, Hallie Harris and Nadi’Ya Shelby — to start it off and never really looked back from there in the one-sided middle frame.
With Kempner’s season on the brink and Friendswood looking to slam the door on the match, each side played their best volleyball in the third set.
The Lady Cougars actually led 10-8 early on, but a huge 10-1 run by the Lady Mustangs led by four kills from Shelby and featuring an ace from Caroline Adams, a kill from Jordyn Sims and a big block from Kaitlyn Gotsch turned the set completely in Friendswood’s favor. Two kills from Gotsch provided the Lady Mustangs’ final match-clinching points.
Leading Friendswood to the win were Shelby (nine kills, three blocks), Lansing (nine kills), Thompson (five kills), Gotsch (three blocks), Adams (26 assists, four aces), Cierra Pesak (10 digs) and Sidney Gibson (10 digs).
Awaiting the Lady Mustangs now is a regional quarterfinal playoff bout at a time and place to be determined next week against Fulshear, which defeated Baytown Sterling on Friday.
“We’re definitely going to have to fix our unforced errors and continue to get all of our hitters involved,” Paulk said.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.