For Clear Springs Chargers senior running back Todd Hudson II, climbing to the top of the football program’s career rushing records has been a bit of a surreal experience.
“When I was a little kid, I’d always come to the games and see Matt (Guidry) play, see Adrion (Smith) play and all the other running backs, and I never thought I’d pass them up,” Hudson said.
In last week’s rout of Alvin, Hudson passed Guidry for most career rushing yards at Clear Springs, and his mark currently sits at 3,702 yards. Hudson has also passed Guidry for most career touchdowns with 45 and most career carries with 544.
“He’s always been a workhorse and he’s always wanted the football and has always done whatever the team needs him to do,” Clear Springs head coach Craig Dailey said.
Among Hudson’s strengths as a running back are his balance, strength and work ethic in the weight room, Dailey said.
“Very seldom does one person bring him down — it takes multiple people to get him down to the ground,” Dailey said. “He’s the key to our offense. He’s going to get the most touches. … He’s taken on that workload and really excelled. And he’s done really well at teaching these younger kids on how to work in practice.”
Hudson has played on the varsity football team since his freshman year, and that experience has given him a high football IQ when it comes to things like setting up blocks for himself.
“Freshman year, everything was really fast, so it kind of like hit it and go, but now I can read the defenses and predict what they’re going to do,” Hudson said.
Now as a senior, Hudson added the distinction of team captain to his list of achievements.
“The biggest thing he’s improved on is his leadership ability,” Dailey said. “He’s always been really talented, but he’s grown as a young man and a leader of our football team. He got voted to be a team captain, he’s a lot more vocal than he was.”
Among the colleges interested in giving Hudson an opportunity to play on the next level are multiple universities (such as Columbia, Rice, Dartmouth and Brown) known for their high standards of academics.
“Academics are very important to me because my freshman year, one of the players on varsity was really good, but his academics weren’t there, and I never wanted that to hold me back,” Hudson said.
Moving forward, Hudson said his top goals are to clinch the Chargers’ third straight district championship and to make a deep postseason run. Hudson and Clear Springs can accomplish that first goal with a win over Clear Lake on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
