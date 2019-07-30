TEXAS CITY
As new Texas City Lady Stings head volleyball coach Glenn Kennedy has been readying for the new season, he has noticed people talking about the team’s playoff chances in terms of “ifs” rather than it being an inevitability.
Knowing the caliber of players he’s got on the 2019 squad, that perspective came as a bit of a shock, Kennedy said.
“Without a doubt in my mind, we’ll be going to the playoffs,” Kennedy said. “My personal goal, after really sitting down and researching and looking into everything, is that there’s no reason we shouldn’t be fighting for first or second place in district over here.”
It’s understandable for people who have followed the Lady Stings program to feel a little more tepid on their playoff prospects, having been on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason for the past three years. Last season, Texas City finished 7-7 in league play, just one game behind the fourth and final playoff seed, Goose Creek Memorial.
But, Kennedy has confidence in his group of athletes who bring a fair share of on-court experience.
“It blows my mind, watching them in workouts these past few months, that they’ve struggled and not done better than they have in the past couple years,” Kennedy said. “We have them bought in with our new coaching staff, and the girls are getting along great. They’re on board, and they’re hyped, and we’ve got high expectations for this season.”
A trio of juniors, all of whom have been on varsity since freshman year, will be at the core of Texas City’s 2019 group. Libero Macee Medina, the team’s vocal leader, was an all-district first-team selection in 2018, while dynamic middle blocker Ashlynn Lewis and versatile outside hitter Haley James are returning all-district second-teamers.
Senior middle blocker Tahjea Smith is another key returning starter, and, in all, the Lady Stings return five starters and eight total players from last year’s varsity team.
“We’re going to be very, very explosive, offensively,” Kennedy said. “We’ve got multiple girls who’ve got power and are very smart on the court.”
Kennedy comes to Texas City after serving as head volleyball coach at Liberty High School, where his Lady Panthers teams reached the postseason in each of the past two years.
Also while at Liberty, Kennedy’s Class 4A team got in some non-district action with some of Texas City’s District 22-5A foes, playing against Crosby, GCM, Ball High, Baytown Lee and Galena Park, he said.
That gives Kennedy a head start in the scouting department, and the next step has been familiarizing himself with 22-5A giants Friendswood and Santa Fe.
“Obviously, those have been the top two teams over here, so I’m excited to see what they bring and how that plays out,” Kennedy said. “We’re going to be an underdog, but I know the girls are hungry, and I think some good things are going to happen when we come up against those teams.”
The Lady Stings open their regular season 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Alvin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.