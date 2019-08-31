LEAGUE CITY
A well-executed start to the game by Clear Springs gave way to a dominant stretch by Converse Judson, as the Rockets topped the Chargers, 44-28, on Saturday night at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
“The potential is there, but right now we’re trying to figure out the consistency,” Clear Springs head coach Craig Dailey said. “We played well early, and they we don’t play well. You’ve got to play at a high level at all times if you want to be one of the elite programs in the Houston area. You’ve got to play the whole four quarters, not just a couple quarters, here and there. And, we’re not doing that yet.”
Clear Springs used big plays to stun Judson early, but the Rockets climbed back to take a 24-21 lead into the halftime break.
Kirk Collins came away with an interception on a throw into double coverage on the game’s first play from scrimmage, and, set up at Judson’s 45-yard line, the Chargers clawed their way to a 1-yard Garrett Rooker (12-for-23, 273 yards) QB sneak touchdown on 11 plays to go ahead, 7-0.
After trading three-and-outs, Judson tied the game, 7-7, with 45 seconds remaining in the first quarter on a nice 33-yard TD pass and catch connection from Mike Chandler II (16-for-26, 207 yards; 14 carries, 57 yards) to Amarea Bailey-Davis (five receptions, 70 yards), which capped a nine-play, 93-yard scoring drive.
Clear Springs quickly regained the lead, 14-7, on its ensuing drive courtesy of a highlight-reel 68-yard TD pass from Rooker to Kaleb Hymes (three receptions, 151 yards). Despite being hit as he threw, Rooker was right on target, and Hymes made a slick over-the-shoulder grab and raced to the end zone.
On Judson’s next possession, a 33-yard field goal from Humberto Villarreal split the uprights to cut Clear Springs’ lead to 14-10, but another long TD on the’ next drive — this time a 53-yard dash up the middle by Josh White (11 carries, 87 yards) — saw the Chargers push their advantage to 21-10 at the 7:47 mark of the second quarter.
Two more long Judson drives — 13 plays, 84 yards and five plays, 72 yards — ended with a 1-yard plunges into the end zone by De’Anthony Lewis (17 carries, 153 yards) and Chandler, respectively, gave the Rockets the 24-21 lead with 19 seconds to go in the first half.
The Rockets continued to roll in the second half, eventually extending an unanswered points run to 34.
A muffed punt return allowed Judson to get the ball back on Clear Springs’ 46-yard line after a three-and-out, and the Rockets wasted little time taking advantage with a 32-yard rumble to the end zone by Lewis three plays later for a 31-21 lead midway through the third quarter.
A 12-play, 80-yard scoring drive (which included a 28-yard run on a fake punt for a first down by Lewis) drained nearly 5 minutes off the clock and ended with a 10-yard TD run by Lewis to make the score 37-21 at the 9:23 mark of the fourth quarter.
A long Judson drive ended with a missed field goal, but burned more than five minutes off the clock, and the very next Clear Springs play resulted in a 24-yard pick-6 by Ke’Ronn Napoleon for the Rockets’ final score.
The Chargers added one final big play, a 48-yard TD reception by Hymes with 1:33 left to play.
“As a coaching staff, we didn’t do a very good job tonight,” Dailey said. “We did poor clock management in the first half, and special teams hurt us in the second half. We had 10 people on the field when they ran the fake punt and that’s the coaching staff’s fault, not the kids.”
Judson’s well-oiled offense recorded 25 first downs in the game, compared to 13 for Clear Springs.
The Chargers will be back in action 6 p.m. Saturday against Klein Collins at Klein Memorial Stadium.
“They played hard, the effort was good, but there’s a lot of things we need to clean up,” Dailey said.
