After walking away from last year’s state tennis tournament with a bad taste of silver, Clear Creek’s Carter Crookston is hungering for nothing but gold for the next few weeks.
That quest continued on Thursday when Crookston won the boys singles title at the Region III-6A Championships held at Deer Park High School South, earning him a second straight trip to state.
Crookston, seeded No. 1, struggled in the final, eventually turning back Katy Taylor’s No. 3-seeded Cristopher Cequea-Rivero 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
Joining Crookston will be Clear Springs freshman sensation Alli Schwartz, who upset Cypress Fairbanks’ No. 1-seeded Kayal Gownder in the semifinals, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7), then later lost to Pearland Dawson’s No. 2-seeded Kyler Powe in the championship match, 6-0, 6-2.
“It feels great,” Crookston said following his finals victory. “After losing in the (doubles) final last year at state, I get to go back and redeem myself.”
Crookston left little doubt in the semifinals, cruising past Katy Cinco Ranch’s Brian Wan 6-0, 6-1.
But in the final, Crookston found himself in a 0-4 first-set hole before reeling off six straight games, then exchanged service breaks throughout the second set before again trailing Cequea-Rivero 6-5.
Crookston held service to even the count at 6-6, where in the ensuing tiebreaker he raced to a 5-1 command, the fifth point coming by way of a deep serve to set up an easy forehand winner down the line.
Cequea-Rivero managed to win the next two points before Crookston reeled off the final two for the straight-set win.
“I was a little unfocused when I was up 5-4, 30-love,” Crookston said. “It’s tough to play an opponent like that who gets everything back.”
“I’m glad he pulled it out,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said of Crookston. “I’m not sure if it would have gone three sets what could have happened.
“For the three years he’s been at Creek, he just has that clutch gene in him and steps up when he needs it.”
As for Schwartz, she saved her best for the semifinals, playing with “controlled aggression,” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said.
“Alli was not holding out,” he added. “She turned it on and played big on the big points. She was mentally in every point.
“I wasn’t sure how good she was going into regionals, but I know how good she is now. And there’s still more to come. The attitude is there.”
Schwartz was not surprised by her semifinal shocker.
“Anything’s possible,” Schwartz said. “But as a freshman, you’re not expecting to go to state, so it feels really, really good. I just wasn’t playing well in the final. That first match (on Thursday) drained me. It was exhausting.”
“She was just so spent mentally,” Parker said of Schwartz’s championship match.
Next up for Crookston and Schwartz is the University Interscholastic League Class 6A State Championships on May 16-17 at George P. Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station.
Clear Creek had one other state contender in Thursday’s final four, the mixed doubles team of No. 4-seeded Alejandra Lopez and Griffin Baillargeon.
Lopez and Baillargeon, however, settled for fourth overall, first losing their semifinal to Humble Kingwood’s No. 1-seeded Maddie Bezner/Dalton Locke, the eventual winners, 6-3, 6-3.
Then, in the third-place showdown, a rematch of the District 24-6A final, Lopez and Baillargeon lost to Clear Brook’s No. 2-seeded Maria Herrera/Jackson Norfolk 6-4, 6-1.
MUSTANGS ALSO STATE-BOUND
Friendswood will be sending two doubles teams to next month’s University Interscholastic League Class 5A state tennis tournament.
The girls’ Maura Mitchell and Quinn Radtke, seeded No. 1, lost in Thursday’s Region III-5A Championships final in Willis to Nederland’s No. 2-seeded Megan Do/Jayci Wong 6-2, 6-3, but beat Georgetown’s No. 3-seeded Elizabeth Deitlein/Kenna Schreiber in a playback match, 6-2, 6-4, to eventually earn their respective state berth.
Earlier, in the semifinals, Mitchell and Radtke defeated Georgetown’s No. 4-seeded Jessica Strait/Rachel Strait 6-0, 6-2.
The Mustangs’ No. 3-seeded boys team of Race Haas/Noah Smistad also earned a trip to state by way of a playback, as well, there upsetting College Station’s No. 1-seeded Blake Bradham/Desmond O’Shea 6-4, 6-4.
Haas and Smistad had lost a heartbreaker to College Station A&M Consolidated’s No. 2-seeded Henning Schade/Joey Tindall, the eventual winners, in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-7 (7-5), 6-1.
But Haas and Smistad bounced back strong with a 6-3, 6-2 effort past Alvin Shadow Creek’s John Mendoza/Savindu Wimalasoorlya in the third-place match, forcing their do-or-die showdown.
“I’m very excited for the kids,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said. “It’s the first time we’ve had two doubles teams go to state at the same time.
“We had to do it the hard way, beating some very good teams. The level of tennis was extremely high.”
In Thursday’s mixed doubles rain-delayed quarterfinals, Friendswood’s Nina Gonzalez and Josh Grewal lost to A&M Consolidated’s No. 2-seeded Natalia Cruz-Vespa/John Watson 6-0, 6-1.
