HOUSTON
A young La Marque team knew it would face a trial by fire from the St. Pius X Panthers on Friday, but had no idea how hot the furnace would be.
University of Arizona recruit Grant Gunnell threw five of his six touchdown passes in the first half of a 65-21 win over the Cougars, who fell to 0-2. La Marque allowed a school-record 52 points in the first half and came within yards of having St. Pius X eclipse the school-record 69 points they allowed twice in its history.
“They did exactly what they thought they would do,” said La Marque coach Shone Evans.
Gunnell completed 18 of 32 passes for 335 yards in the first half alone as the Panthers never trailed while scoring on each of its possessions in a 24-minute offensive outburst that saw St. Pius X amass 445 total yards. La Marque showed its fight when Perry Preston returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown that briefly made it 12-7 early in the first quarter, but Kaleb Ducross responded with a 85-yard kickoff return moments later that took the starch out of the Coogs.
Trailing 52-7 at the half, the Cougars were able to establish some offense as Preston scored on a 4-yard run and Kobe Gatson connected with Jauron Reid Jr. on a 21-yard score.
“They didn’t quit,” said Evans. “I was proud of how they responded. They never gave up on each other, but we still have some work to do, and it starts with me.”
The Cougars will play their first home game of the season when they host Hitchcock at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
