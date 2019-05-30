DICKINSON
Sixteen 7on7 football squads — including six from Galveston County — will converge Friday on Dickinson High School, all vying for a chance to qualify for this summer’s state championships.
“It’s always dang fun to watch them run around and have a good time,” Dickinson head football coach John Snelson said.
Snelson said he has long been seeking to host a Division I state 7on7 qualifier, if for nothing else to offer better traveling convenience for the schools south of Houston, which would otherwise have to travel to areas like Rosenberg or The Woodlands to compete in such a tournament.
“It’s been awhile since the southside has been able to host one of these,” Snelson said. “Most of the times, we’re having to drive an hour or more to get to an early Saturday morning tournament. So, it’s just nice to be able to get some of these southeast guys a chance to qualify for the state tournament and not have to drive so far.”
The tournament will feature four pools of four teams each, with the winner of those pools moving on to a pair of tournament semifinal games. The winners of those two games will each qualify for the Division I State 7on7 Championships, which will be held June 28-29 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.
Pool play begins at 4 p.m., and the semifinal games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Pool A features teams representing Dickinson, Clear Falls, Pasadena Dobie and La Porte. In Pool B will be Ball High, Clear Creek, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Port Neches Groves. Pool C will have Clear Springs, Friendswood, Channelview and Pasadena Memorial, and Pool D rounds things out with Clear Brook, Clear Lake, Atascocita and Pearland Dawson.
“Almost everyone does the same things from year to year, schematically, but it’s a way to get a look at new and different personnel that they have," Snelson said. "And, all of us have a good working relationship with each other. We’re friends off the field, but like to compete on it.”
Teams in Pool A will play on the turf of Sam Vitanza Stadium, while Pool B will play at the practice field just north of the stadium. Pools C and D will use the fields to the east of the baseball field.
“It’s definitely a way to keep offensive and defensive schemes current and relevant in their minds, and it keeps a football in their hands,” Snelson said. “That builds camaraderie and team chemistry and trust amongst teammates. So, we like that part of it.”
While the tournament serves as a quality physical offseason activity for football players, it can often be an early indicator of their mental tenacity, as well, Snelson said.
“The thing I like to watch most is watching them compete, not only when things are going good, but when things are going tough — how they react as an individual player and how the team reacts, how resilient are they going to be when adversity hits because we’re all going to face it,” Snelson said. “So, it’s pretty important to learn how to stick together in the face of adversity, and to learn how to win and how to lose the right way.”
