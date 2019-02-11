PEARLAND
Clear Falls seemed unfazed by the score.
Ahead by a few points or trailing, the Knights remained under control, and in the big moments, they found JoJo Adegbite.
And Adegbite, a junior, delivered, scoring 19 points and grabbing eight rebounds in a 50-47 win over Alief Taylor in a Class 6A bi-district playoff matchup played Monday night at Shadow Creek. Coach Shannon Osborne’s club will take a 21-13 mark into the next round.
“It doesn’t matter if we’re up by four or down by four, these kids feel like they can play through it,” Osborne said. “They don’t panic.”
The Lions gave Clear Falls every reason to stress when they ripped off seven unanswered points to turn a 43-39 deficit into a 47-43 lead with three minutes to play in the back-and-forth contest.
Yet, down 47-43 with 1:57 to play, Clear Falls ran off the game’s last six points to advance. Lauryn Small started the final burst with a driving layup, Adegbite followed with free throws, and Small then drove and a fed a great pass to Alexis Clayborne, who banked in an easy shot off glass with less than 30 seconds to go.
Adegbite scored 13 of her 19 points in the second half. Small, who was hampered by foul trouble, added seven of her 10 in the final two quarters, while Clayborne finished with seven.
“The entire group gave us solid minutes,” Osborne said. “All we talked about is how fast can you overcome if you make a mistake. Their recovery time, they just seemed to shake it off.”
Taylor, which finished at 21-12, held a 25-24 halftime lead before Clear Falls outscored the Lions 11-6 in the third period, as Small and Adegbite scored all the Knights’ points.
After missing her first two field goals, Adegbite dropped in her next six field goals, mostly on strong pivot moves near the basket. Her defense also clamped down Taylor center JaQuierra Jenkins, who finished with just two points. Jenkins came in averaging 10.1 points a game. Kamiya Royal led the Lions with 18.
“JoJo was ready for that game. All of these girls were ready for that game,” said Osborne, whose club finished District 24-6A play at 9-3. “I did overhear a comment that JoJo was talking about that she had never played in a playoff game.
“She was super excited and the team has been excited about playing. We’ve always felt like we had something prove,” Osborne added, noting that no players on the current roster had ever played in the postseason. “Winning our first playoff game was something we absolutely needed for us and to prove to our community that we are a next-level team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.