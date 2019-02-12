LA PORTE
With 6:16 remaining, the Port Arthur Memorial Lady Titans had narrowed what was a 13-point lead down to one, and this battle of district co-champions hung in the balance.
That was until District 22-5A tri-champion Friendswood made one last run.
The Lady Mustangs went on a 13-4 run to close out a 42-32 victory Tuesday in the Lady Titans’ first bi-district appearance in three years. Memorial finished the season 17-12.
Sophomore center Ashlyn Mason had 14 points and eight rebounds, four of them on the offensive glass, to lead Friendswood (22-8), which will take on Manvel in the second round.
Memorial earned a share of the 21-5A championship, its first district crown since 2012, but drew Friendswood after losing a tiebreaker game for the No. 1 seed to Barbers Hill on Friday in Vidor. An unlucky coin flip dropped Friendswood to the No. 3 seed after sharing 22-5A with Goose Creek Memorial and Ball High.
Senior center Julia Sion had nine points and eight rebounds to lead the Lady Titans in her second UIL playoff. Her layup with 6:16 remaining pulled them within 29-28, after Friendswood held leads of 14-3 and 20-7.
Memorial trailed 20-11 at halftime after shooting 5 of 28 from the floor, but Friendswood wasn’t warmed up, either, going 7-for-24. A 10-2 run going into the third quarter did get the Lady Titans back in the game.
“I think the tide kind of turned when they started being aggressive,” eighth-year Friendswood coach Daron Scott said of Memorial. “They were tough on the glass, they got second and third opportunities, and they cashed those in. And I think that second and third quarter, we weren’t very aggressive, but we kind of got our poise back, and that kind of made the difference.”
For the game, Memorial ended up 13-for-47 (2-for-9 from 3-point range), and Friendswood was 16-for-46 (3-for-11). Memorial went 4-for-15 in free throws and Friendswood was 7 of 17.
Denisha Anderson had seven points, and Dakayla Miller and Emily McElroy each added five for the Lady Titans. Nicole Nash totaled nine points and five rebounds and Kinsey Cole had six points for the Lady Mustangs.
