LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers clinched the volleyball program’s second-ever district championship at home Tuesday night with an impressive 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14 win over top rival Clear Creek.
“I think we did a really good job of keeping our emotions in check and staying focused on moving the ball around, playing as a team and not relying on one person,” said Clear Springs head volleyball coach Shannon McClellen, whose Chargers will sit atop the final 24-6A standings for the first time since 2018.
After the Wildcats fought hard to avoid the sweep and extend the match with a third-set victory, Clear Springs simply wouldn’t be denied in a lights-out fourth frame.
The Chargers never trailed in the fourth set, as a strong start led by five kills from Ashley Richardson helped them build a solid 13-6 lead, and they just kept up the pace and pulled away to close out the match.
A kill from Azoria Davis and a block from Andrea Colocado provided the final two match-clinching points.
Following a back-and-forth start, Clear Springs led for most of the first set, but the Wildcats scratched and clawed their way back into it to knot the score at 20-all.
But, a pair of kills from Payton Cleboski and a set point kill from Carissa Young saw the Chargers prevail for a 1-0 match lead.
In a near repeat of the first set, Clear Creek again overcame a 14-7 deficit in the second set to tie the score — this time at 17-17. Clear Springs, though, responded well again to the adversity.
A 4-1 run led by two Young kills put the Chargers back in control, and shortly thereafter, they closed out the set in style on a 3-0 run with kills from Cleboski and Richardson and a set-point ace from Davis.
“We’ve been working on our mental toughness this season, being able to handle the pressure situations,” McClellen said. “Us having a tough preseason really helped us with that mindset coming into district.”
In the third set, a key 5-0 run early in the frame by the Wildcats — fueled by three kills from Olivia Jones and an ace and a kill from Stratton Sneed — flipped a 6-4 Clear Springs lead into a 9-6 Clear Creek advantage, and the Chargers couldn’t wrestle momentum fully back in their favor. Melody Herrin’s kill provided set point.
Clear Springs was led in the victory by Richardson (17 kills, 28 assists, 12 digs), Young (15 kills), Colocado (five blocks), Abby Fuller (16 digs) and Morgen Durgens (25 assists)
Top performers for Clear Creek were Jones (17 kills), Sneed (11 kills, three aces), Herrin (eight kills), Mia Sauers (20 digs, two aces), Daisy Mitchell (19 assists, 11 digs) and McKinley Cole (18 assists, 12 digs).
The Chargers (11-0 in District 24-6A) look to accomplish their next goal — an undefeated run through district — when they close out district play 4:15 p.m. Friday at home against Clear Brook (1-9).
Locked into the runner-up spot in district, the Wildcats (8-2) next face Dickinson (3-7) at 4:15 p.m. Friday on the road.
