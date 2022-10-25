With both teams headed to the volleyball postseason, they got an early taste of playoff-level intensity Tuesday night as the Clear Falls Knights picked up a big-time District 24-6A road win — 25-20, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20 — against the Clear Creek Wildcats.
For the mentality of a young Knights team, Tuesday’s victory came at a crucial time as they’ll square off against District 23-6A champion Pearland in their bi-district matchup next week.
“Having so many ups and downs, I think this is huge for us,” Clear Falls head volleyball coach Alison Williams said. “We’ve been talking a lot about effort and attitude, and just going and attacking and keeping the ball in play. … I’m super proud of them for coming in and doing what they needed to do and finding different ways to score.”
The turning point of Tuesday’s match appeared to take place when Clear Falls out-lasted Clear Creek in a nail-biter of a third set to take a two sets to one lead. The back-and-forth third frame featured 12 ties and six lead changes before a kill from Averie Tracy and a big block from Brittney Daphnis provided the set-clinching points.
Clear Falls rode the tidal wave of momentum to a huge fourth-set lead of 17-11, but Clear Creek refused to go down quietly, as the Wildcats pulled ahead 18-17 with a 7-0 run highlighted by consecutive aces from Olivia Jones and capped by a kill from Stratton Sneed.
The Knights settled down and came through with a response, however, with three kills from Daphnis fueling a 4-0 scoring spurt that put them back in front, 21-18. From there, Clear Falls was able to maintain its lead with the close-out set’s MVP Daphnis recording a kill and an ace for the match’s final two points.
“That’s huge for us because we’ve been in that position before and haven’t come back from it,” Williams said. “Coming with a different mentality, I think they had confidence and attacked and found ways to take care of the ball.”
Aside from an 11-11 tie midway through, Clear Falls led the match’s opening set wire-to-wire, and closed it out with a kill apiece from Daphnis and Jordyn Scribner.
Trailing the second set 16-14, Clear Creek manufactured a 7-1 run to take control of the frame, and later ended it emphatically with a 4-0 run fueled by a kill from Jones, an ace from Melody Herrin and a block from Ella Holder.
Leading the Knights to victory were Daphnis (15 kills), Scribner (13 kills, 21 digs), Bri Dunn (42 assists) and Capri Strombach (16 digs).
Top performers for the Wildcats, who face Alvin in next week’s bi-district playoffs, were Jones (18 kills), Herrin (13 kills), Sneed (11 kills), Mia Sauers (30 digs) and Daisy Mitchell (26 assists).
