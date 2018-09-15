ROSENBERG
It was all about the big play Saturday night at Traylor Stadium as the Clear Springs Chargers held off the Richmond George Ranch Longhorns, 42-28
The Chargers started the show with a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown by the speedy sophomore Kaleb Hymes. Clear Springs ended the first quarter on top, 7-0.
Clear Springs running back Todd Hudson kept it going for the Chargers in the second quarter on a seven-play drive, which ended with an 11-yard touchdown run from Hudson. Hudson ended the half with another touchdown on a 70-yard drive.
George Ranch finally got on the board with 4:28 left in the first half on a nine-play drive led by quarterback Jason Jackson, which ended on a 8-yard touchdown.
Jackson wasn’t done in the first half as he completed a 60-yard hail mary to Nick Martinez to end the half down 21-14.
Quarterback Garrett Rooker lead the Chargers down field twice with a 9-yard touchdown run and a 58-yard pass to Isaiah Bibb to start the second half.
George Ranch wasn’t going down without a fight, as Jackson ran in two more touchdowns to cut the lead to 14 points. But on the Longhorns’ last drive, Jackson was sacked on fourth down with 2 minutes left on the clock to end their night.
