And then there was one.
The Santa Fe Indians are now the lone Galveston County team left standing in the UIL baseball playoffs, and they now prepare to try to win a best-of-three Region III-5A semifinal series against a team that has only lost two times all season, the No. 1 state-ranked Georgetown Eagles.
As for the currently planned schedule for the series, it will begin with Game 1 at 7 p.m. Thursday at Leroy Dreyer Field on the campus of Blinn College in Brenham. For Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday, the series shifts to Nutrabolt Stadium in Bryan. Should a Game 3 be needed, it will be noon Saturday back at Nutrabolt Stadium. The schedule is subject to change pending inclement weather or other causes.
Here’s a look at what Georgetown brings to the ballpark, and some keys for Santa Fe to pull off the upset and win the series.
SCOUTING GEORGETOWN
How they got here: In the regional quarterfinals last week, the Eagles (36-2-1 overall) routed Porter in Game 1, 13-1, before surviving their sternest challenge yet in the playoffs with a 14-inning 4-3 win over the Spartans in Game 2 to sweep the series. Porter actually led the game, 3-1, through three innings, but Georgetown steadily chipped away at that lead before walking off in the 14th inning.
Before that, the Eagles swept an area round series against College Station (4-1, 7-0) and had a 13-0 win over Weiss in a one-game bi-district series.
Pitching: The Eagles have allowed only five runs in their five playoff games, three of which came in their most recent win over Porter. And it hasn’t been just one or two pitchers carrying the load, as Georgetown has flexed impressive pitching depth in the postseason.
Seven different pitchers were used to sweep Porter last week — including five in the marathon 14-inning game — and six were used to oust College Station. In Game 2 against College Station, four pitchers combined to throw a five-hit shutout.
Hitting: In addition to their deep pitching staff, the Eagles have averaged more than eight runs per game in the playoffs and have scored no less than four runs in any given game.
Led by cleanup hitter Ty Tilson, who has gone 7-for-16 with four doubles and six RBIs in the playoffs, the middle of Georgetown’s lineup has been particularly on point during its postseason run. Also swinging the hot bats in the playoffs for Georgetown have been Wesley Dixon (6-for-15, five RBIs) and Grant Wood (6-for-16, five RBIs), who will be likely be the Eagles’ Game 1 starting pitcher.
THREE KEYS FOR SANTA FE
Get off to strong start: While Georgetown may have an army of arms, Santa Fe (22-9-2) may have the best pitcher in the series with ace Rome Shubert. In three starts and one relief appearance in the playoffs, Shubert has thrown 21 innings with eight hits, eight walks, two earned runs and 30 strikeouts.
Likely to get the start on the mound in Game 1, if Shubert is able to maintain his dominance over opposing hitters, it’ll put the Indians in a good position to take a 1-0 lead in the series and put some pressure on the state powerhouse Eagles. If Santa Fe is unable to take advantage of a quality Shubert start, though, and fall into a 0-1 hole, it’ll be a tall task to get back into the series, considering Georgetown’s pitching depth.
Keep up the defense: Typically a strength for Santa Fe, year in and year out, the Indians’ defense has been dialed up to a whole other level during their ongoing playoff run. For the Indians to give themselves a chance against an offense which has had only four unearned runs among its 41 total postseason runs, they can’t afford to have errors help gift runs to the Eagles.
Keep the baserunners moving: In its 14-inning Game 2 loss last week, Porter had 17 runners reach base but only three runs to show for it. If Santa Fe gets even close to that many runners on base in this series, the Indians will certainly have to be more productive to defeat the Eagles.
For the most part, Santa Fe has been able to come through in the playoffs when the Indians get runners on, and they will have to continue that trend if they hope to topple Georgetown. Only once in their series last week against Barbers Hill did the Indians get more than one runner on base and fail to score a run.
Among those swinging the bat well for Santa Fe in the playoffs, so far, have been Shubert (7-for-18, four RBIs, three doubles), Cameron Bennett (7-for-17, five RBIs, two doubles) and Albert Garza (5-for-16, four RBIs).
