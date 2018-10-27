LEAGUE CITY
There was no need for an epic comeback from Clear Springs on Saturday afternoon. After the first few series, the Chargers found out there was no need to play most of their starters.
Todd Hudson II scored a pair of touchdowns on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading rusher while Garrett Rooker threw a pair of long touchdown passes in the first 15 minutes as Clear Springs rolled past Alvin 49-6 at Veterans Memorial Stadium to improve their record to 5-3 overall and 4-0 in District 24-6A play.
Hudson only touched the ball six times but still amassed 120 yards that included scoring runs of 7 and 65 yards in the first 10:52 of the contest. He surpassed Matthew Guidry atop the school’s rushing annals and will have at least two more games to build upon the new standard for Chargers runners.
“He’s been our workhorse since I got here,” Clear Springs head coach Craig Dailey said of Hudson. “He’s a great young man who works hard and is unselfish. We told him early on that he was going to get minimal carries, but he made the most of it.”
Clear Springs also didn’t need to extensively play quarterback Garrett Rooker, who completed all four of his pass attempts for 176 yards and two touchdowns, hitting Reggie Carr on an 81-yard scoring strike late in the first quarter before his last pass of the day found Seth Staats for an 80-yard score with 10:52 left in the first half.
The Chargers were able to clear the bench early, giving their reserves a deserved opportunity to play. The backups helped Clear Springs roll up 523 yards of offense while the defense — which allowed only 116 total yards — kept the Yellowjackets off the scoreboard until James Smith ran 52 yards early in the fourth quarter to account for the only points for Alvin (0-8, 0-4).
“The goal was to get the backups into the game,” said Dailey. “Those guys deserve to play, too. They put in all the work like the 1s do. Out of respect, we told our starters to do their job so those guys can get in and play.”
Backup running back Josh White ran for touchdown runs of 11 and 26 yards, while Buck Khalil had 88 yards on the ground and scored the Chargers’ final touchdown of the day with a 1-yard run with 40 seconds left in the third.
Clear Springs will play against Clear Lake this Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.