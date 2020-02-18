HOUSTON
Andrew Broussard had one year to ponder his La Marque girls basketball team’s slow start in a bi-district round loss to Houston Washington. On Tuesday night, he and the Lady Cougars found redemption at Barnett Field House.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with a few showers. Low 59F. NNE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy with a few showers. Low 59F. NNE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: February 18, 2020 @ 11:38 pm
HOUSTON
Andrew Broussard had one year to ponder his La Marque girls basketball team’s slow start in a bi-district round loss to Houston Washington. On Tuesday night, he and the Lady Cougars found redemption at Barnett Field House.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.