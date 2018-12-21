LEAGUE CITY
Two buzzer-beating 3s, an alley-oop dunk and an overall high level of play — when two of the oldest and fiercest rivals in Galveston County take to the hardwood, chances are it’s going to be a fun one.
That was the case in the latest installment of the Clear Creek-Clear Lake basketball rivalry, as the Wildcats had a sharp-shooting first half and played strong defense for stretches throughout in their 64-59 win over the Falcons on Friday at Carlisle Field House.
“We did what we could and scrapped out a win, so I’m really proud of my guys,” Clear Creek head coach Wes Bryan said.
After Clear Lake hit a pair of free throws for the first points of the game, Clear Creek went on a 9-0 run bookended by a couple of inside buckets from Hunter Smith. But, the Falcons had a 9-2 run of their own, which featured 3-pointers from Jake Mather and Caleb Wright, to tie the game at 11-11, and the teams ended the first quarter tied at 15-15.
Leading 19-18, back-to-back 3-pointers from Seth Jones and Maurice Pinnock sparked a key 8-0 run in the second quarter for the Wildcats. An alley-oop pass from Jones was slam dunked by Caleb Anderson, igniting the home crowd and giving Clear Creek its largest lead of the game at 37-26.
“We shot the ball very well; we’ve been shooting a lot in practice, so they’ve been working hard at that,” Bryan said. “I really feel like, in the second quarter, the biggest thing was our defense. I think our defense was pretty good, we did a good job of getting in the gaps.”
But, Clear Lake was able to chip that lead down to 37-33 at halftime, with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Casey Davis putting an exclamation point on the run. The Falcons continued to claw back into the game in the third quarter, and 6-foot-8 forward John Argue scored all six of Clear Lake’s points during a 6-1 run to give his team a 47-44 lead at the 2:31 mark of the frame.
Anderson knocked down a deep buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put Clear Creek back in front, 49-47, heading into the final quarter, and Logan Farlow swished a 3-pointer for a major momentum swing to start the final stanza.
The Falcons kept things close, though, and consecutive baskets from Davis cut Clear Creek’s lead to 60-59 with 1:01 left to play. But, the Wildcats were effective in controlling the ball on offense, got key defensive stops, and saw Smith and Pinnock each drain a pair of clutch free throws in that final minute to seal the win.
Jones and Pinnock each had 15 points to lead Clear Creek in scoring, with Jones shooting a very solid 8-for-10 at the free throw line. Anderson was close behind in the scoring department with 14 points, and Farlow was the Wildcats’ leading rebounder with seven and also chipped in six points. Smith finished with eight points.
Clear Lake was led by Davis (14 points), Mather (13 points, eight rebounds), Argue (11 points, eight rebounds, five blocks), JaJa Sanni (11 points, five rebounds) and Wright (nine points).
Up next for the Wildcats (2-0 in District 24-6A) will be a long break from district play when they enter the Pasadena Under Armour Christmas Classic tournament, held next Friday and Saturday, and then travel to Brazosport for a 4 p.m. non-district game Jan. 4.
Clear Creek won’t have a 24-6A game until 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at Clear Falls, and won't return to Carlisle Field House for a game until 7 p.m. Jan. 11 against Clear Springs.
