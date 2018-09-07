FRIENDSWOOD
It got off to a sluggish start at Henry Winston Stadium as Friendswood took on Clear Brook in this out-of-district battle, but the Mustangs scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to record a 17-6 win Friday.
There was only a total of six points scored in the first half between the two teams as Clear Brook took an early lead led by their tenacious defense as well as junior quarterback Shane Porter, who threw for more than 200 yards in the first half.
Friendswood’s defense played just as well, which included a fourth-down sack on a fake field goal to end the first quarter. Their offense struggled to get anything going, ending the first half with two turnovers on only eight drives with no points to show for it.
The sloppy first half by the Mustangs ended quickly, though, as they opened the second half with a 53-yard touchdown ran in by Luke Revere on the first drive to take a 7-6 lead.
After a botched punt by Clear Brook, the Mustangs got the ball back at the 27-yard line and preceded to get another three points on the board from kicker Joseph de Oliveira.
It turns out that’s all the Mustangs would need, as they scored 17 unanswered points in the second half. Trey Mappe ended the night with five sacks to his name, leading Friendswood to the win.
