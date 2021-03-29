Friendswood Mustangs Bailey Havens (19) celebrates her goal with teammates against the Fort Bend Kempner Cougars Dalian Ghazal (22) in the first half Monday, March 29, 2021, at Kempner High School in Sugar Land.
Friendswood Mustangs Olivia Schmidt (7) tries to the split the defense of Fort Bend Kempner Cougars Elizabeth Boo Werts (2) and Sofia Roncal (15) in the first half Monday, March 29, 2021, at Kempner High School in Sugar Land.
Friendswood Mustangs celebrate defeating the Fort Bend Kempner Cougars in penalty kicks Monday, March 29, 2021, at Kempner High School in Sugar Land. The Mustangs won the game 4 to 3 in penalty kicks.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Friendswood Mustangs Pumarie Madden (12) scores the winning penalty kick against the Fort Bend Kempner Cougars on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Kempner High School in Sugar Land.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Friendswood Mustangs goalie Olivia Schmidt (7) makes a makes a save against the Fort Bend Kempner Cougars in penalty kicks Monday, March 29, 2021, at Kempner High School in Sugar Land.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Friendswood Mustangs Bailey Havens (19) celebrates her goal against Fort Bend Kempner Cougars Briyahna Abrego (7) in the first half Monday, March 29, 2021, at Kempner High School in Sugar Land.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Friendswood Mustangs Pumarie Madden (12) collides with Fort Bend Kempner Cougar Emma Rivers (5) in the first half Monday, March 29, 2021, at Kempner High School in Sugar Land.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Friendswood Mustangs Emma Saldana (13) dribbles against against Fort Bend Kempner Cougar Jaretsy Noriega (23) in the first half Monday, March 29, 2021, at Kempner High School in Sugar Land.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Friendswood Mustangs Emma Saldana (13) fights for the ball against Fort Bend Kempner Cougar Jaretsy Noriega (23) in the first half Monday, March 29, 2021, at Kempner High School in Sugar Land.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Friendswood Mustangs Victoria Davis (16) heads the ball against against Fort Bend Kempner Cougar Jaretsy (23) in the first half Monday, March 29, 2021, at Kempner High School in Sugar Land.
The Fort Bend Kempner Lady Cougars did everything in their power to force an unpredictable penalty kick shootout in Monday night’s Region III-5A area-round playoff match, but the Friendswood Lady Mustangs were up to the task of winning it the hard way.
