District play has just barely gotten underway for Galveston County’s girls basketball teams, while the boys teams start league action this week. Some observations and matchups to watch at this early stage of the season are as follows.
LAST WEEK’S OBSERVATIONS
• Strong starts: The Ball High Lady Tors and Friendswood Lady Mustangs each picked up exciting wins over a Goose Creek Memorial team expected to contend for the District 22-5A championship.
Both Ball High and Friendswood were able to get off to fast starts against GCM and hang on for close victories. Both teams are now 2-0 in district, and it may not be out of the question for the Lady Tors and Lady ‘Stangs to still be undefeated when they meet at Friendswood on Jan. 8.
On the girls’ side in District 24-6A, the Clear Falls Knights shook up the pecking order by recording the program’s first-ever win over the perennial powerhouse Clear Springs Chargers in their district opener. The Knights shook off a slow start with solid second and third quarters to eke out a 42-41 win.
THIS WEEK’S GAMES TO WATCH
• Clear Lake at Clear Creek boys: One of Galveston County’s oldest and most storied basketball rivalries will write a new chapter, with both teams looking like strong contenders to earn a playoff berth out of District 24-6A.
The Wildcats (11-4) will lean on a stubborn defense that has only surrendered more than 60 points once this season, which occurred in last week’s 70-63 win over Friendswood. The Falcons (15-2) have been similarly stingy on defense. Hunter Smith and Calen Anderson are among Clear Creek’s players to watch, while Clear Lake is led by John Argue.
Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday at Carlisle Field House.
• Texas City at Friendswood boys: In the District 22-5A opener for both teams, a Stings team with district title hopes faces a Mustangs team that is dropping down from Class 6A and also has their sights set on being a contender in league play.
Texas City (11-5) is capable of catching fire from beyond the arc and putting away games early, while Friendswood (8-7) will look to be fundamentally sound in all facets of the game.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Friendswood.
• Alvin at Clear Creek girls: In a game between a pair of playoff hopefuls, the Wildcats and Lady Jackets will each be looking to tip the early balance of power in their favor in the District 24-6A standings.
Clear Creek (2-0 in district) will utilize excellent depth in hopes of piecing together a win. Defensively, the Wildcats will be tasked with slowing down Alvin’s (1-0) sharp-shooting senior guard Andreea Mancha.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Butler Gym.
