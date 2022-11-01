DICKINSON
Clear Creek didn’t bring its best game, but it sure went down swinging.
After rallying to win a monster second set in their Region III-6A bi-district volleyball match with Alvin, the Wildcats could not get over the hump down the stretch, losing a wild 25-23, 27-29, 28-26, 25-23 decision to the Lady Jackets on Tuesday night at Dickinson High School.
“This is as hard as it gets,” said Clear Creek coach Scott Simonds, whose club finished at 25-19. “Extremely close sets, it could have gone either way, but we didn’t make the plays we needed to make.”
On the flip side, it was an emotionally draining victory for Alvin, whose head coach, Kylie Kunefke, was part of the Wildcats’ staff for five seasons, and whose husband, Brent Kunefke, is the Clear Creek head baseball coach.
“It was amazing. When you felt like you earned it like that, it’s amazing. I’m so proud of these kids,” Kunefke said as her team improved to 26-14 with their fifth triumph in its last six starts.
“I know they’re tough kids. I knew (the Wildcats) were going to fight like that and I told my kids that,’’ Kunefke said. “But these kids, Alvin’s my kids now.”
Alvin will now take on Summer Creek in the area round on Friday.
Getting to the next level, though, was grueling.
During a nip-and-tuck opening set in which neither team led by more than four points, the Yellowjackets held tough before Clear Creek responded with a gutty win in the second set.
The Wildcats rode the kills from Stratton Sneed and Olivia Jones and nailed down the final three points for a grueling 29-27 decision.
In the third set, Alvin broke free from a 5-all tie with a 12-1 run and a 17-6 lead before Clear Creek dug in and roared back with eight straight points. Kills from Jones and Melody Herrin gave the Wildcats the lead at 24-23 before errors caught up with them as Alvin won by a 28-26 count.
Riding the momentum, the Yellowjackets jumped out to leads of 10-2 and eventually 21-13 before Clear Creek found new life again, forging a 9-2 run. Alvin sealed the 3-1 win on a Wildcat net violation.
In the end, Clear Creek couldn’t solve the big net and back row game of Alvin’s Ana Garza, a 6-foot senior who drilled 26 spike kills, more than half of her team’s total of 51. Korrigan Wright logged 34 assists.
“We didn’t pass well tonight. Great kids, we just didn’t have it tonight, and I don’t know why,” Simonds said. “Alvin played well, Coach Kunefke got them ready to play, but we didn’t make the plays.’’
Clear Creek graduates five seniors — Sneed, Brynn Weber, Amber Trina, Daisy Mitchell and Malia Cardella.
