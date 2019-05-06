LEAGUE CITY
Already school record holders in their respective events, Clear Springs’ Kirk Collins and Lionell Frederick will be looking to add state medals to their Chargers athletics legacies at the UIL Track and Field Championships this weekend.
Collins, a junior, will be returning to the state meet for the second consecutive year in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. After claiming a pair of bronze medals in each race at state last year, Collins has his sights set on breaking the tape in each event, this time around.
“I’m going to be ready for the competition, which I wasn’t last year,” Collins said. “It’s a big meet, and you always learn things from big meets that you just take next time you enter one. I like big meets, so it’s actually pretty exciting for me.”
Frederick, a senior, is making his debut at state competing in the discus throw and has come a long way from the freshman who merely took up throwing discus as an activity to help get stronger in the football offseason.
Eventually, Frederick began to enjoy competing in the discus and quickly learned that strength alone cannot make a great discus thrower.
“My freshman year, I really hated it, but by my sophomore year, I began to really like track,” Frederick said. “It’s a lot of technique. Most people might think it’s strength and power, but if you don’t have good technique, you can’t really do anything. It’s not going to go anywhere.”
At the regional meet, Collins was highly impressive, winning both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles in times — 13.82 seconds and 36.98 seconds, respectively — that were new personal records and school records in each event. Now, he hopes to ride that wave of momentum to have a strong showing at state.
“I feel like I’ve got my technique a little more crisp than it was last year,” Collins said. “I think (regionals) was one of the best meets I’ve ever ran in my life. I PRed in both of them. I’ve had two great weeks of practice so far, and I feel like I can carry that and PR again at the state meet.”
Frederick qualified for the state meet with a second place finish in the discus at regionals, throwing 171 feet, 3 inches. His all-time personal best throw of 180 feet is a school record, and if he’s able to top that at state, he should be right in the mix with the rest of the competition.
“This year, I felt really confident with everything that I’ve been doing, and we’ve worked a lot on steps in practice,” Frederick said. “I’m just trying to win. I’m trying to make a name for myself. I’ve heard that there’s a lot of good competition (at state), and I’ve heard it’s a lot of fun. There’s going to be a lot of people watching.”
The UIL State Track and Field Championships will be held at the Mike A. Myers Track Complex on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin. The boys discus is scheduled for 6 p.m., the boys 110-meter hurdles for 6:35 p.m., and the boys 300-meter hurdles for 8:35 p.m.
