Headlined by a pair of gold medal winners and a gold medal winning relay team, Galveston County schools qualified eight total track and field athletes and the one relay team for the state meet at the Region III 6A and 5A Track and Field Championships hosted by Challenger Columbia Stadium on Friday and Saturday.
The UIL State Track and Field Championships will be held May 10-11 at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Clear Springs junior Kirk Collins won the boys 110-meter hurdles in impressive fashion, finishing with a time of 13.82. Collins also was a clear winner in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 36.98.
“I got off to a pretty good start and just carried my momentum to the end of the race,” Collins said after his 110-meter hurdles victory. “I clipped a few hurdles, but my momentum just carried me through it.”
Collins qualified for the state championships in both hurdles events last season, winning the bronze medal in each.
Clear Falls sophomore Kennedy Wade also took home a regional gold medal with a time of 2:13.86 in the girls 800-meter run.
“I put myself in a position where I could get out in front on the second lap,” Wade said. “I was kind of nervous, but when I started running, I knew what I was going to do and I was ready to do it.”
It will be Wade’s first time competing at state as an individual. She made the trip to Austin last season as a member of the Knights’ girls 4x400-meter relay team.
“I’m looking forward to improving and running a faster time and seeing what I can do, because I don’t think I’ve gotten to my best yet,” Wade said.
Wade will also be at state once again this year with her 4x400 teammates, as that group won gold in dominating fashion at the regional meet. The Knights’ winning time of 3:45.25 was more than 2 seconds better than second place finisher Atascocita (3:47.61).
Also qualifying for the state championships with second-place finishes at regionals in their respective races were Clear Falls’ Chermariea Hardy in the girls 400-meter race with a time of 54.88, Friendswood’s Daniel Armstrong in the boys 400-meter race with a time of 48.74, and Dickinson’s Destiny Smith in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.47.
All three of those regional races were razor-close fights to the finish line.
In the regional championship field events, Dickinson senior Koi Johnson clinched her fourth trip to the state meet with a second place finish in the triple jump, finishing with a best distance of 40 feet, 9.75 inches, and a second place finish in the long jump (19 feet, 2.5 inches).
Clear Springs’ Lionell Frederick will be headed to the state championships after a second place finish in the boys discus, tossing a best distance of 171 feet, 3 inches at regionals, and Mike Hermes will represent the Friendswood Mustangs at state after finishing second place at regionals in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 5 inches on one final attempt with no misses.
Elsewhere, at the Region III-4A regional meet held at Sam Houston State’s Bowers Stadium on Friday and Saturday, La Marque’s Jackeria Woodkins qualified for state in the girls 200-meter and 400-meter races.
Any further local track and field details were not available before press deadline Saturday.
