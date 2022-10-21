LEAGUE CITY
Clear Falls quarterback Landon Vessel dissected the Brazoswood secondary for 367 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Knights to a 48-24 homecoming victory on Friday at Clear Creek ISD Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Knights improved to 3-1 in District 24-6A play and 6-2 for the season.
Brazoswood dropped its third consecutive game after starting 6-0 and fell to 2-3 in district.
Clear Falls struggled to get its ground game going and was held to 64 yards on 35 carries.
Vessel made that a moot point by picking apart the Brazoswood defense.
Nine different receivers took in passes to help the Knights offense roll on seven scoring drives.
Clear Falls did most of its damage in the first half, scoring on five of its seven possessions.
Only one of those drives used more than five plays as Vessel completed 11 of 12 passes for 279 yards.
Vessel began the scoring with a 39-yard pass to Dylan Proctor on the Knights’ third offensive play.
Proctor later took in completions of 65 and 45 yards to finish with 148 receiving yards.
Clear Falls scored twice late in the second quarter as Vessel went to Joshua Moore and Max Williams for touchdown passes of 50 and 43 yards, respectively.
Receiver Peyton Greer added a touchdown with a 19-yard option pass to Corey Kelly.
The Knights did not have to take the field to put up six points in the first quarter as Williams returned a Brazoswood kickoff 79 yards.
Brazoswood was unable to keep up, as its hyper no-huddle offense was held to two touchdowns and a field goal.
All the aerial fireworks allowed Clear Falls to take a 41-16 halftime lead.
The Knights defense opened the second half by stopping the Bucs on downs at the Clear Falls 22.
Brazoswood finally managed at sustained drive at the end of the third period, moving 62 yards in 12 plays.
Quarterback Issac Ponce scored from 2 yards out on the second play of the fourth quarter, then ran for the two-point conversion as the Bucs cut their deficit to 41-24.
Clear Falls ended any suspense by putting together a 65-yard drive in nine plays that took 5 minutes off the clock.
David Smith picked up the final 7 yards on the ground to establish the eventual final score with 6:25 left to play.
Ponce enjoyed a productive night, supplying much of the Brazoswood offense with 140 passing yards and 78 on the ground on 21 carries.
