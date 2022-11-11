In the Region III-6A volleyball semifinals Friday night at Delmar Fieldhouse, Clear Springs ran into a tall brick wall in the form of the No. 1 state-ranked Katy Tompkins Lady Falcons, as the Chargers were ousted in straight sets — 25-20, 25-13, 25-19.
“They’re big, they jump well, and they’re athletic,” Clear Springs head volleyball coach Shannon McClellen said of Tompkins. “We’re not big, and they hit over our blocks. It’s really hard to read hitters that hit over your blocks because your block is supposed to take away parts of the court, defensively.”
Tompkins never trailed in the opening set, but Clear Springs fought to keep the score close until a strong finish by the Lady Falcons. Leading 16-15, Tompkins out-paced the Chargers 9-5 down the stretch aided by four Clear Springs errors, including back-to-back miscues that ended the set.
The Chargers actually jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second set led by a pair of aces from Morgen Durgens, but just as quickly, the Lady Falcons closed the gap before embarking on a huge, set-altering run.
Led by two kills and two big blocks from Christin Cowart, Tompkins rattled off eight unanswered points to balloon a 9-8 lead to a commanding 17-8 advantage. A booming kill from Skylar Skrabanek provided set point and gave the Lady Falcons a 2-0 lead in the match.
The third set was similar to the first in that Tompkins never trailed but couldn’t put away the Chargers until a late run gave the Lady Falcons some breathing room. Leading 15-14, four consecutive Tompkins points — a Skrabanek kill, a Cindy Tchouangwa block, a Taylor Hynds ace and a Clear Springs error — spelled the beginning of the end, with match point coming on an error.
“They put up such big blocks that even when we were running our fast offense, there was no where for my hitters to go,” McClellen said. “I thought we passed well, we served tough, and we tried to get them out of system, but they just have so many weapons over there.”
Top performers for the Chargers were Carissa Young (10 kills), Anzley Rinard (eight kills, three blocks), Ashley Richardson (six kills, seven digs, 16 assists), Durgens (13 assists, eight digs, four aces), Abby Fuller (14 digs), Azoria Davis (11 digs) and Andrea Colocado (three blocks).
Clear Springs, ranked No. 9 in state state heading into the match, graduates eight seniors: Young, Davis, Jordan Eager, Anja Zetterstrom, Julianna Lamboy, Payton Cleboski, Allie Koegel and Riley Smith.
“This group of seniors was very near and dear to my heart,” McClellen said. “They had a goal to play as a team, play as a family, to trust each other and to play for each other, and they did that this season, and I’m proud of them. I’m proud of their character, I’m proud of their efforts they make on and off the court. I’m going to miss them.”
Having made the regional tournament for the third straight season, McClellen is looking for her players returning in 2023 — led by Richardson, Durgens, Fuller and Rinard — to keep up the elevated standards of the Chargers volleyball program.
“I hope it’s an expectation that’s instilled in my kids at this point,” McClellen said.
