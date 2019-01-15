BAYTOWN
Goose Creek Memorial had cold revenge in its heart. And one minute into its game against Ball High, the Lady Tors knew it as well.
Alex Haymon drilled two 3-pointers to lift the Lady Patriots to an 8-0 lead with 6:42 remaining in the first quarter. By the end of the quarter, GCM led 18-3 and that was about as close as the game would get. GCM avenged a two-point loss to Ball High earlier in the season with a 55-36 win. The Lady Patriots improved to 6-2 in District 22-5A and moved into a second place tie with the Lady Tors.
Defense was the name of the game for the Lady Patriots. GCM was able to apply pressure on the ball handlers and jump the passing lanes to gain extra possessions. In the first quarter it paid off.
The offense hit a lull after the early outburst and went over three minutes without finding the basket. The good thing was neither could Ball High. The teams traded baskets at 10-3 and GCM turned it up a notch, closing the quarter out with an 8-0 run.
Bebe Galloway got going for Ball High in the second quarter. The post was able to manufacture points in the paint and at the line to keep Ball High within striking distance.
GCM struggled to do anything offensively until late in the quarter. The defense clamped down and the Lady Patriots were able to get out in transition. Kortney Wright came off the bench and provided a spark with six of her 10 points late in the half to give the home team a 30-11 lead.
Ball High’s best shot at getting back into the game came in the third. Ariana Smith hit a quick 3-pointer and got her team some easy looks in the paint and transition. Brianca Houston was a beneficiary in the third with six points. The Lady Tors’ rhythm allowed them to cut the lead to 11.
Momentum proved fleeting once more. GCM went on a quick run fueled by Haymon and Wright to push the lead back out to 18 at the end of the third.
Smith and Galloway carried Ball High in the fourth quarter, but at that point, their team was skating uphill. Haymon carried the offense for GCM, which never allowed a solid rally in the fourth to clinch the win.
Ball High did a great job of shutting down GCM standout Bre’lyn Adams. Adams was held to five points, but Haymon picked up the slack with a game-high 20 points. Jordan Walker and Wright each had 10 for GCM. Galloway and Smith each had 14.
GCM will be on the road Friday when it faces Friendswood, which is undefeated in district. Ball High will host Texas City.
