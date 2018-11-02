SPRING
With a chance to seal a TAPPS Division III, District 4 championship on the road Friday night, the Bay Area Christian Broncos were not about to mess around, as they grounded and pounded the Spring Frassati Catholic Falcons, 69-13, on Friday night.
The Broncos’ three-headed monster in their run-heavy offense combined for 284 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the win. In a balanced effort, Decapprio Selexman led all Bay Area Christian rushers with 101 yards and three TDS. Not far behind were Andrew Brown (97 yards, one TD) and Christian McDonough (86 yards, two TDs).
Also finding the end zone on the ground for the Broncos were Matthew Merritt, Jacob Duran and Smith Nave with a TD apiece. Quarterback Jackson Collins added 60 passing yards and a passing TD hauled in by Kaden Hunt (38 receiving yards). McDonough added 22 receiving yards.
Leading the Broncos’ defense was Ethan Grumbles with six tackles, while Wesley Barnes added 4.5 tackles.
Bay Area Christian (6-3, 4-0 in district) will look to wrap up its regular season undefeated in district play when they Broncos host Houston Lutheran North at 7 p.m. next Friday.
