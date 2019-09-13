CHANNELVIEW
Channelview stopped Clear Creek twice at the 2-yard line inside the final three minutes to preserve a 24-17 victory on Friday at Ray Maddry Stadium.
The Wildcats' second late setback in as many weeks dropped them to 1-2 for the season while improving the Falcons' record to 2-1.
Both offenses struggled in the second half until Channelview broke the tie with a 56-yard drive in 11 plays.
Dreak Thomas scored from 1 yard with 5:14 remaining in the game.
Clear Creek took the kickoff at its own 25 and put its ground game back to work.
Using eight running plays and two passes, the Wildcats covered 73 yards in just over three minutes.
Senior King Ketchum had seven of those carries for 55 yards.
Ketchum got the ball again on third-and-goal from the 2, but was stopped for no gain by the middle of the Channelview line.
When J.P. Gonzales tried a quarterback keeper on fourth down, he was stood up by Falcons defensive end Arthur Boutte.
That allowed Channelview to take possession with 1:49 left and run out the clock.
Clear Creek's offensive line dominated for much of the contest, with five different rushers combining for 302 yards on 41 carries.
Rayfield Conley ended with 107 yards, while Ketchum added 102 yards.
The Wildcats scored on possessions covering 70 and 72 yards in the first. An opening 55 yards drive resulted in a field goal.
Falcons quarterback Demetrius Charles tormented the Wildcats defense throughout the contest as he accounted for 226 total yards and two touchdowns.
Charles hooked up with Trevon Chandler on a 77-yard pass and catch to put Channelview on the scoreboard in the game's third play from scrimmage.
Chandler took in seven of Charles' nine pass receptions, accounting for 113 of the Falcon quarterback's 140 passing yards.
Charles also ran for 86 yards, including a 20-yard score in the second quarter.
Alton Lott was a force in the Channelview backfield with 21 carries for 140 yards.
