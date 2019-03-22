GALVESTON
Ball High’s baseball team has found ways to win tight games this season. Friday proved to be no exception.
A throwing error led to two runs scoring in the bottom of the sixth that helped the Tors slip past visiting Friendswood 4-3 at Tor Field, improving their record to 10-4 overall and 3-1 in District 22-5A play.
“We’ve been playing good lately,” said Ball High coach Russell Ferrell. “We’ve been winning a bunch of close games, and I think you get used to winning close games. We’ve learned how to win those.”
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth, the Tors appeared to have squandered a bases-loaded situation when Trenton Lawrence hit a two-out comebacker to Mustangs (7-7, 1-2) reliever Michael Cavanaugh. Rather than going to first for the force play, Cavanaugh’s throw toward the plate bounced past catcher Misael Cantu and allowed Spencer Addison and Thomas Farmer to score the decisive runs.
Friendswood threatened to tie the score in the top of the seventh, but Kevin Newkirk’s hard-hit grounder resulted in a game-ending force-out.
“Sometimes, it comes down to who makes the fundamental plays,” said Mustangs coach Cory Benavides, “But I have faith in this team. We’re going to come back, work hard and fix those mistakes.”
The Mustangs scored the game’s first run in the top of the fourth when Isaac Pacheco — whose double nearly cleared the right field fence — came home on a throwing error from Tors catcher Adam Trevino.
Ball High took the lead in the bottom half of the frame on a two-out RBI single from Addison and an error off a grounder from Thomas Farmer.
Friendswood seized the lead again in the top of the fifth. Garrett Leitko delivered an RBI single before Spencer Beck drew a bases-loaded walk to cap the two-out rally.
Ball High will be at Baytown Lee at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while Friendswood welcomes Crosby for a Tuesday tilt that also begins at 7 p.m.
